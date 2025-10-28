Pakistan’s brittle batting implodes again as South Africa romp to 55-run win in first T20I

Pakistan’s brittle batting line-up imploded once again as South Africa romped to a comprehensive 55-run victory in the first Twenty20 International at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday night, bowling the hosts out for a paltry 139 in 18.1 overs while chasing 195.

Corbin Bosch, the 30-year-old seamer, produced a masterclass in death bowling to finish with career-best figures of 4-14, while left-arm spinner George Linde chipped in with 3-31 as Pakistan lost their last seven wickets for just 58 runs after a sedate powerplay.

Openers Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub, promoted to set the tone, managed a cautious 31 before Lizaad Williams shattered Farhan’s stumps with a nip-backer for 24 off 19 balls.

The dismissal brought Babar Azam to the crease for his much-anticipated T20I comeback, but the former skipper lasted just two deliveries, chipping a short-of-length ball from Bosch straight to cover for a golden duck.

Skipper Salman Ali Agha’s wretched night continued when he was trapped plumb in front by Bosch for two, Pakistan sliding to 43 for three in the eighth over.

Saim, who had laboured to 37 off 28 balls with four sixes, finally holed out to long-on off Linde, triggering a middle-order meltdown.

Usman Khan, the wicketkeeper-batsman, looked composed for his 12 before being stumped charging Linde. Hasan Nawaz fell for three, bowled by Lungi Ngidi, while Faheem Ashraf’s attempted reverse-sweep off Linde lobbed tamely to point for one.

Mohammad Nawaz provided late resistance with a combative 36 off 20 balls, including two sixes and four boundaries. His audacious scoop for six off Nandre Burger in the 18th over briefly raised hopes, but he perished in the next over, skying Williams to long-off.

Shaheen Shah Afridi muscled a four before falling to Bosch’s return catch for four, and Naseem Shah’s spirited nine ended with a thin edge behind off the same bowler. Abrar Ahmed was left stranded as Williams sealed the rout.

Earlier, Nawaz and Saim were impressive with their spin bowling on a batting-friendly surface to restrict South Africa to 194-9.

Nawaz (3-26) and Saim (2-31) kept the hosts from posting a 200-plus score despite Reeza Hendricks’ half century.

South Africa, put into bat first after Pakistan won the toss, rode on Hendricks’ anchoring 60 and a late flourish from Linde in front of a capacity crowd.

The Proteas got off to a blazing start, with Quinton de Kock and Hendricks plundering 44 in the powerplay.

De Kock, returning to international T20 cricket after a lengthy hiatus, looked in ominous touch, striking five boundaries in his 23 off 13 balls.

However, part-time spinner Saim struck in the fourth over, inducing a thick edge from de Kock that was pouched at point by Faheem.

Tony de Zorzi, on T20I debut, announced himself with a flurry of strokes, smashing five fours and a six in his 33 off 16. The left-hander’s audacious lofted drive off Salman Ali Agha for six over long-on was the highlight of a 49-run second-wicket stand with Hendricks.

But Nawaz, introduced in the eighth over, turned the game on its head. The left-arm spinner deceived de Zorzi with a wide, full delivery outside off, leaving the batsman stranded as wicket-keeper Usman Khan effected a sharp stumping.

Nawaz was not done. He accounted for the dangerous Dewald Brevis for nine, the ball skidding low to crash into off-stump as the youngster attempted a premeditated slog-sweep.

Matthew Breetzke, promoted to number, struggled for timing and fell for one, pulling a short delivery from Saim straight to deep square leg. At 112 for four in the 11th over, South Africa were wobbling.

Skipper Donovan Ferreira tried to stabilise but managed only 10 before Nawaz struck again, breaching his defences with a skidding arm-ball.

Hendricks, who had played second fiddle during the early blitz, took charge thereafter. The opener brought up his fifty off 32 balls with a top-edged sweep off Saim that sailed for six.

He found an able ally in Linde, who injected momentum with a 34-ball 36, laced with four boundaries and a six.

The pair added 39 for the sixth wicket, with Linde’s slog-sweep off Abrar Ahmed for six in the 17th over standing out.

Shaheen bowling the 17th, was taken for 18 runs, including four streaky boundaries as Linde feasted on width. Hendricks looked set for a bigger score but fell in the 18th over, bowled by Abrar while attempting a cross-batted swipe.

Naseem removed Linde in the 19th over with a yorker that uprooted middle stump, while Shaheen returned to dismiss Corbin Bosch, caught at long-on.

The final over saw drama as Williams was run out attempting a suicidal single, Shaheen’s acrobatic collection and Usman’s presence of mind sealing the innings at 194 for nine.

While Nawaz and Saim flourished, Shaheen and Naseem were expensive, conceding 45 and 34 respectively, but struck late blows. Abrar, despite going for 42, claimed Hendricks’ prized scalp.

The total, while substantial, could have been higher had South Africa avoided the mid-innings collapse, but it turned out to be more than enough at the end.

The second T20I is scheduled for Friday in Lahore. For Pakistan, questions over batting intent, middle-order fragility, and captaincy loom large once again.