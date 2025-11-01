Petrol, diesel prices raised, LPG rate cut

ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday increased the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) by up to 1.1 per cent for the fortnight ending November 15, while reducing the rate of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

As per a late-night announcement, the Ministry of Finance said the revision followed movements in international oil markets and recommendations from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) and other relevant ministries.

The ex-depot price of HSD has been raised by Rs3.02 per litre (1.1pc) to Rs278.44 from Rs275.42.

Most of the transport sector runs on HSD, and its price is considered inflationary as it is mainly used in heavy transport vehicles, trains, and agricultural machinery such as trucks, buses, tractors, tube-wells, and threshers.

The increase particularly adds to the cost of vegetables and other essential commodities.

The price of petrol has been increased by Rs2.43 to Rs265.45 per litre from Rs263.02.

Petrol is primarily used in private transport and directly affects the budgets of middle- and lower-middle-class consumers.

Meanwhile, Ogra notified a Rs5.88 per kilogram (2.83pc) reduction in LPG’s consumer price to Rs201.60 per kg from Rs207.49. The price of an 11.8kg domestic cylinder has been fixed at Rs2,378.89 for November, down Rs69.44 from Rs2,448.53 in October.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025