E-Paper | November 01, 2025

Doctors boycott OPDs at Liaquat University Hospital

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published November 1, 2025 Updated November 1, 2025 06:06am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

HYDERABAD: Doctors observed a boycott of outpatient duties at the Liaquat University Hospital on Friday in protest against an FIR registered on a court order after death of a dengue fever patient at the LUH on October 22.

Faculty of the Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro, also joined in the boycott.

The case was registered on the complaint of Amir Zardari, father of the deceased youth, Hasnain. Mr Zardari had obtained a judicial order for the FIR against a LUMHS professor, LUH medical superintendent and some other doctors holding them responsible for his son’s death.

The boycott was led by LUMHS Teachers Association President Prof Farzana Shaikh, Vice President Prof Mohammad Kashif Shaikh, Prof Ikram Bajwa and others.

According to Dr Kashif Shaikh, a cardiologist, doctors were now feeling insecure. He pointed out that young female doctors were also booked and they looked nervous and harassed.

He wondered that police had invoked Section 302 (murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) in the FIR instead of Section 322 PPC, and that too without first conducting an investigation into the matter.

He said doctors would move high court to seek quashment of the FIR.

He stated that all those connected with the case and had examined the deceased or provided any sort of medical care would record their statements before the inquiry committee formed by Sindh health department. He said the protest would continue.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Talks revived
01 Nov, 2025

Talks revived

THROUGH the efforts of foreign interlocutors, the failed parleys between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Istanbul have...
Self-sabotage
01 Nov, 2025

Self-sabotage

NOTHING, it seems, can stop the PTI from shooting itself in the foot every now and then. The latest in its series of...
Drought warning
01 Nov, 2025

Drought warning

THE Met Department’s warning, which places 12 districts of Balochistan under drought watch, should come as no...
Mosque management
Updated 31 Oct, 2025

Mosque management

CONTROLLING or managing the narrative originating from the pulpit has been a challenge for the state for several...
Troops for Gaza
31 Oct, 2025

Troops for Gaza

AS Gaza continues to be rattled by violations of the ceasefire by Israel, there is talk about the deployment of a...
Deadly inaction
31 Oct, 2025

Deadly inaction

THE world’s worsening climate emergency is now measurable not only in degrees Celsius, but also in lives lost. The...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe