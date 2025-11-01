NA body praises MDCAT 2025, calls for further reforms

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Friday acknowledged the improvement in the conduct of MDCAT 2025 and recommended further measures to ensure transparency and fairness in upcoming examinations.

The committee stressed that the examination software must be strengthened to prevent data errors and duplication of student records. It also called for uniform documentation requirements across all provinces to avoid confusion and discrepancies.

The committee directed the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) to urgently devise a policy mechanism for students who had achieved 90 per cent or higher marks in previous MDCAT examinations but did not appear this year.

It emphasised that a clear policy, possibly including relative marking adjustment, must be finalised within two to three days, warning that failure to do so would prompt strict action to safeguard the interests of students.

Members further proposed reviewing the weightage of board examination marks to ensure merit-based admissions and recommended addressing disparities faced by O- and A-Level students through joint consultations between PMDC and the Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC).

The meeting, chaired by Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani was held at the PMDC headquarters in Islamabad to review the conduct and evaluation of MDCAT 2025.

The committee unanimously appreciated the chairman’s efforts in keeping MDCAT reforms a priority, recalling a series of follow-up meetings held after discrepancies were reported during the 2024 exams.

It noted with satisfaction that due to continuous oversight and PMDC’s efforts, the 2025 examination was conducted fairly and transparently in line with international testing norms.

Members observed that no major complaints or paper leakages were reported from any province. Coordination among the PMDC, provincial governments, health departments, district administrations, police, and paramedic staff ensured smooth and secure conduct nationwide.

It expressed satisfaction that the collective efforts of all stakeholders had improved the credibility and governance of the testing process.

Committee members also appreciated the vice chancellor for attending the meeting on short notice, terming it a reflection of his commitment to transparency and cooperation.

The committee acknowledged the vigilance shown in identifying and addressing impersonation cases, as well as the efficient arrangements made across provinces. It also commended universities for ensuring timely evaluation and communication of results.

Concluding the meeting, the chairman said that the Committee would continue monitoring progress to ensure that future MDCATs are conducted with greater transparency, uniformity and inclusivity.

The meeting was attended by lawmakers Dr Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, Mir Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, Sabheen Ghoury, Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Farah Naz Akbar, Dr Nikhat Shakeel Khan, Dr Darshan, Aliya Kamran, Shaista Khan and Farrukh Khan.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025