Over 6,000 candidates appear in MDCAT

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 27, 2025 Updated October 27, 2025 05:52am
ISLAMABAD: As many as 6,229 candidates appeared in the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) conducted by Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) on Sunday.

Over 140,000 candidates had registered themselves for the test which is mandatory to clear for getting admission to medical and dental colleges of the country.

SZABMU conducted the test across Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and at its international examination centre in the Saudi capital of Riyadh.

According to the university, out of a total 6,229 candidates — 2,645 appeared at two centres in Islamabad, 761 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 2,629 at four centres in Azad Kashmir and 194 in Riyadh.

“The examination commenced simultaneously at all designated venues and concluded smoothly. The university deployed adequate invigilation staff and introduced technological safeguards to prevent any possibility of paper leakage or unfair means. To ensure authenticity of candidates, Nadra biometric verification was made mandatory at all local centres, with SZABMU bearing the cost so as not to burden candidates,” the university spokesperson claimed.

“The university also relied on social-media channels and SMS alerts to convey test instructions and guidelines. Candidates later expressed satisfaction over the fair and orderly conduct of the test,” he said.

Officials said the pre-hoc paper approval had been carried out in accordance with Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) advice.

SZABMU Vice Chancellor Prof Tanwir Khaliq has praised the cooperation extended by all stakeholders, saying, “I specially appreciate the local administration of Islamabad Capital Territory, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir for the excellent security arrangements they had made, and to all those who had contributed to the successful holding of MDCAT-2025.”

He also thanked the Pakistan embassy in Riyadh for assisting in the organisation and successful implementation of MDCAT-2025 in Riyadh.

The official result of the examination is expected to be announced within a week.

