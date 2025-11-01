Court defers senior journalist’s indictment

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad Judge Tahir Abbas Sipraon Friday deferred the indictment of senior journalist Mateeullah Jan in the drug and terrorism case.

Mateeullah Jan was present in the courtroom along with his counsel, Barrister Mian Ali Ashfaq. Senior journalist Afzal Butt, Advocate Imaan Mazari, and other colleagues were also present to observe the proceedings.

Barrister Mian Ali Ashfaq submitted his power of attorney on behalf of Mateeullah Jan and urged the court to take note of what he termed the unjust portrayal of the journalist as a terrorist.

He contended that the case was politically motivated and aimed at silencing a critical voice in journalism.

Judge Sipra observed that the court would issue notices to ensure that all concerned parties are heard before proceeding further. On the defense counsel’s request for the provision of complete case documents, the court issued a notice and adjourned the hearing until Nov 8.

The latest proceedings come after the court previously rejected Mateeullah Jan’s plea for acquittal in the same case. In a written judgment, ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra noted that police witnesses’ statements corroborated the prosecution’s stance and that, at this stage, it could not be concluded that the accused would not face punishment.

The judgment recorded that 246 grams of crystal methamphetamine (ice) was allegedly recovered from the journalist’s car and that a police officer sustained injuries during the incident, supported by a medical report on record. The court further held that police officers could be treated as credible witnesses in narcotics cases and ruled that the evidence on record was insufficient to justify acquittal before trial.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has strongly condemned what it described as the fabrication of a drug trafficking case against the veteran investigative journalist. In a statement, PFUJ expressed “serious concern over the authorities’ egregious attempt to silence Mateeullah Jan through abduction, detention, and now a baseless criminal case.”

“The charges against Mateeullah Jan are nothing but a malicious attempt to undermine his credibility and impede his journalistic investigations,” the PFUJ said, adding that the Islamabad police’s persistence with the case nearly a year after the alleged incident reflected a broader campaign of intimidation against journalists.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025