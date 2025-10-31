Sindh and its many governance issues

AS a nonagenarian who remained active in politics and was elected to represent my constituency in National Assembly multiple times, I am extremely worried about the deteriorating law and order situation and overall governance in Sindh over the last couple of decades.

Murders and robberies are common, but the mandatory first information report (FIR) is often not registered till there is a nod from district police officer in rural areas. Feudal and tribal chiefs, particularly in upper Sindh, protect the lawless elements in order to strengthen their own political hold over the area. Incidents of kidnapping for ransom have seen a spike, and travelling on motorways has become rather hazardous.

Almost all the government departments are suffering from deep-rooted ills of corruption and lethargy simply because the system does not function through the normal chain of command. There is no social security net for the common man; not even a proper healthcare cover. The young in the province have become despondent, and that in part explains the increase in attempted suicides in Sindh. Unfortunately, the ruling elite in the province have no time to ‘waste’ on the welfare of people.

Further, the criminal justice system has fallen into pieces. Reportedly the rate of conviction in rape cases in Sindh is around 1.5 per cent. Despite such a massive failure, those heading the government’s prosecution mechanism have been enjoying all sorts of perks, privileges and promotions.

Recently, the government announced amnesty for dacoits operating in riverine areas to lay down arms and face judicial proceedings. The decision has been touted as a big success of the government in curbing such illegal activities. The fact of is that the step is a clear admission of government’s failure to root out the menace. There is a perception among the locals that the investigation and prosecution teams might spoil the cases in the courts, resulting in the acquittal of the goons owing to lack of evidence. Sindh’s litany of woes under the current dispensation is never-ending.

The level of frustration is continuously rising among the masses, and somebody somewhere needs to do something to set things right before it gets too late.

Syed Zafar Ali Shah

Ex-Deputy Speaker, National Assembly

Karachi

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2025