Peshawar police to deploy high-tech surveillance drone

PESHAWAR: In a major technological breakthrough, the Peshawar police have developed a state-of-the-art surveillance drone equipped with a 10-kilometre operational range and an advanced laser targeting system. The innovation marks a significant step toward modernizing policing and enhancing operational efficiency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Central Police Office (CPO) on Thursday, the new drone was successfully tested at the Nowshera Police Centre.

The high-performance device can carry payloads of up to 10 kilograms and is compatible with night-vision cameras, tear gas shells and even mortar rounds.

Weighing 55 kilograms and measuring nearly two metres in length, the drone features an automated information system and can maintain flight for up to one hour at a speed of 36 kilometres per hour. It is also capable of reaching an altitude of 1,000 metres.

Police officials stated that the newly-developed drone will play a vital role in counterterrorism operations, crowd management and search missions. They emphasised that the technology will greatly improve situational awareness and response times during critical operations.

The introduction of this high-tech drone places the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police among the advanced and modern law enforcement forces in Pakistan, a police spokesperson said.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2025