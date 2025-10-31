Prof Noor appointed LRH dean

PESHAWAR: Prof Sahibzada Mehmood Noor has been appointed dean Medical Teaching Institution Lady Reading Hospital for a period of five years.

Noted medical educationist and dermatologist, he will take charge on Saturday. His appointment marks a significant moment in the institution’s history, as only the second individual from within MTI-LRH’s own ranks, after Prof Arshad Javaid, to rise to this position.

A graduate of Khyber Medical College, Peshawar, in 1991, he hails from Kohat where he attended earned intermediate degree from Cadet College Kohat.

With over 25 years of dedicated service, Prof Noor is not just an accomplished clinician but a visionary institutional reformer. His proven leadership as former CEO of the Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and acting dean of LRH-MTI is a testament to his administrative acumen.

He is the pioneering force behind initiating FCPS dermatology and the masters in health professions education (MHPE) programmes in the region, fundamentally reshaping medical training.

The medical community anticipates that his deep-seated passion and proven track record will usher in a new era of academic excellence and enhanced healthcare services, truly uplifting LRH to its highest potential.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2025