E-Paper | October 31, 2025

Prof Noor appointed LRH dean

Bureau Report Published October 31, 2025 Updated October 31, 2025 06:16am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

PESHAWAR: Prof Sahibzada Mehmood Noor has been appointed dean Medical Teaching Institution Lady Reading Hospital for a period of five years.

Noted medical educationist and dermatologist, he will take charge on Saturday. His appointment marks a significant moment in the institution’s history, as only the second individual from within MTI-LRH’s own ranks, after Prof Arshad Javaid, to rise to this position.

A graduate of Khyber Medical College, Peshawar, in 1991, he hails from Kohat where he attended earned intermediate degree from Cadet College Kohat.

With over 25 years of dedicated service, Prof Noor is not just an accomplished clinician but a visionary institutional reformer. His proven leadership as former CEO of the Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and acting dean of LRH-MTI is a testament to his administrative acumen.

He is the pioneering force behind initiating FCPS dermatology and the masters in health professions education (MHPE) programmes in the region, fundamentally reshaping medical training.

The medical community anticipates that his deep-seated passion and proven track record will usher in a new era of academic excellence and enhanced healthcare services, truly uplifting LRH to its highest potential.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Mosque management
31 Oct, 2025

Mosque management

CONTROLLING or managing the narrative originating from the pulpit has been a challenge for the state for several...
Troops for Gaza
31 Oct, 2025

Troops for Gaza

AS Gaza continues to be rattled by violations of the ceasefire by Israel, there is talk about the deployment of a...
Deadly inaction
31 Oct, 2025

Deadly inaction

THE world’s worsening climate emergency is now measurable not only in degrees Celsius, but also in lives lost. The...
Failed talks
Updated 30 Oct, 2025

Failed talks

The defence of the country is non-negotiable. Yet, diplomatic efforts should also continue.
Hope with restraint
30 Oct, 2025

Hope with restraint

PAKISTAN’S ongoing economic engagement with Saudi Arabia marks a radical shift in a relationship traditionally...
HIV/AIDS shock
30 Oct, 2025

HIV/AIDS shock

OVER the past two decades, Pakistan has faced several HIV eruptions and the ignominy of ranking second among nations...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe