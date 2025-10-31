E-Paper | October 31, 2025

CTD arrests Al Qaeda man from Okara village

A Correspondent Published October 31, 2025 Updated October 31, 2025 06:16am
SAHIWAL: Acting on a tip-off, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested on Wednesday night an operative of the banned outfit Al Qaeda from village 53/2-L, Joray Road, Okara City.

The suspect was identified as Junaid Ashraf (35), a resident of Anwar Colony, Tando Adam Jan, Sindh. During the operation, CTD officials recovered around 2kg of explosive material, 30-bore pistols with loaded magazine, a prima cord, electric circuit components, an electric button, three SIM cards, a detonator, a dry battery, a battery holder, and various electric wires and devices. A mobile phone and Rs35,000 in cash were also seized.

Report said CTD received intelligence regarding a suspicious individual loitering near Chungi No. 07. Upon reaching the location, CTD personnel spotted a man attempting to flee on a motorcycle. He was intercepted and taken into custody. A shoulder bag containing live electronic devices was recovered from the suspect.

CTD immediately summoned Munir Ahmed, Bomb Disposal Technician (BDT) from the Civil Defence Office, Okara, who safely neutralised the devices, which were found to be connected to improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

During preliminary interrogation, Junaid Ashraf confessed that the materials had been provided to him by one of his Al Qaeda associates.

CTD Sahiwal registered a first information report under sections 4/5 of the Explosive Substances Act 1908, 13(2a), 20/65 of the Arms Ordinance, 11-N, and 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, on the complaint of Waseem Akhter.

Sources informed Dawn that on Thursday, a Sahiwal anti-terrorism court special judge granted CTD a six-day physical remand of the suspect.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2025

