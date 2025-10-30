E-Paper | October 30, 2025

‘PSL franchise owners will have right to match new team valuation’

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published October 30, 2025 Updated October 30, 2025 04:59am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI: With the revaluation of the existing six Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises set to complete, the current team owners will have the right to match it to retain their ownership or walk away, the league’s chief operating officer Salman Naseer said on Wednesday.

Independent auditors Ernst & Young (EY) are to deliver the final valuation report this week, Salman confirmed, setting a new benchmark price for a 10-year extension.

“Once it’s ready, each franchise that’s in full compliance with its contractual obligations will be presented with the new valuation figures,” Salman said during a press conference at the National Bank Stadium on Wednesday.

“Under their existing agreements, they’ll have the first right of renewal for the next 10 editions based on that valuation.

“After that, if any franchise chooses not to renew, those team rights will be offered through an open process, where new investors can come in under the updated structure.”

The valuation’s completion dovetails with the PSL’s most ambitious structural shift yet: expansion to eight teams starting with the next edition.

Two new franchises will be awarded through an open auction, Salman revealed, with bidders selecting from a PCB-curated “pool of cities” to ensure balanced geographical representation.

“Interest is already overwhelming,” he said, sidestepping questions on base prices but indicating a floor “significantly higher” than historical benchmarks.

Salman confirmed that PSL has been registered under as a separate entity under the Pakistan Cricket Board umbrella, designed to provide “dedicated resources and undivided attention” without duplicating the parent body’s expertise.

“The debate is ongoing at the Board of Governors,” he noted. “How much autonomy versus synergy? The goal is simple: let the PSL scale while staying integrated where it counts.”

The press conference, however, could not escape the lingering controversy surrounding Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen, whose public accusations of mismanagement, selective leaks, and valuation opacity have dominated social media and fractured fan sentiment.

Salman addressed the issue directly but succinctly after fielding expansion queries, his tone measured yet unyielding.

“This is a family matter,” he stated. “It will be resolved in boardrooms and, if needed, legally.”

To a follow-up on whether the PSL’s relative silence was ceding narrative ground to Tareen, potentially damaging the league’s image among fans, Salman replied: “You’re asking me to fight fire with fire. I won’t. Leaking documents, public mudslinging—that’s not how we operate. This league has survived exile, Covid, and worse. It has its own momentum now. It will go on—with or without any individual.”

Meanwhile, Salman revealed that the HBL, the PSL title sponsor for its first decade, has extended its agreement for two more years at an increase of 505 per cent to the inaugural deal in 2016.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Failed talks
30 Oct, 2025

Failed talks

DESPITE the efforts of friendly states to broker a long-term peace and resolve differences between Pakistan and...
Hope with restraint
30 Oct, 2025

Hope with restraint

PAKISTAN’S ongoing economic engagement with Saudi Arabia marks a radical shift in a relationship traditionally...
HIV/AIDS shock
30 Oct, 2025

HIV/AIDS shock

OVER the past two decades, Pakistan has faced several HIV eruptions and the ignominy of ranking second among nations...
Caution for now
29 Oct, 2025

Caution for now

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc for the fourth monetary policy review ...
Going rogue
Updated 29 Oct, 2025

Going rogue

WHEN officials of sensitive agencies are accused of breaking the law, the state needs to thoroughly investigate, and...
AI in Urdu
29 Oct, 2025

AI in Urdu

AMERICAN technology giant Meta has introduced, or perhaps one should say, unleashed AI on speakers of the Urdu...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe