US court blocks National Guard deployment in Portland

LOS ANGELES: A US appeals court has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump from deploying National Guard troops in Portland, Oregon.

The move by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals vacates a ruling by a three-judge panel that would have allowed Trump to deploy troops in the Democratic-run city, part of an ongoing drive by the Republican to send troops to cities run by his political rivals that he claims are plagued by crime.

The 9th Circuit voted late Tuesday to have the case reheard by an 11-judge panel, a decision welcomed by Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield.

“This ruling shows the truth matters and that the courts are working to hold this administration accountable,” Rayfield said in a statement.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2025