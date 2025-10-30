E-Paper | October 30, 2025

World Bank flags slow reforms, modest growth outlook for Pakistan

Khaleeq Kiani Published October 30, 2025 Updated October 30, 2025 07:35am
A participant stands near a logo of World Bank at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, October 12, 2018. — Reuters/File
A participant stands near a logo of World Bank at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, October 12, 2018. — Reuters/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank on Wednesday said Pakistan’s slow and uneven structural transformation has hindered diversification, job creation, and inclusive growth, leading to low productivity and constrained income growth across all sectors.

Responding to criticism over frequently changing economic and poverty estimates, the Washington-based lender attributed recent revisions to “scheduling reasons”.

In a statement, the World Bank projected Pakistan’s GDP growth at three per cent for FY2025, alongside a “modest decline in poverty,” noting that such growth would be insufficient to significantly raise living standards or reduce entrenched inequalities. “A much faster rate of economic growth will be required to sustainably improve living standards and change the country’s poverty trajectory,” said Tobias Haque, WB’s lead economist in Pakistan.

The Bank said its GDP and poverty estimates were based on simulation models due to limited data availability, urging authorities to conduct regular household surveys to enhance accuracy. Mode­led estimates, it said, provide useful direction but lack the precision of survey-based figures.

It estimated poverty to decline from 25.3pc in FY2024 to 22.2pc in FY2025, driven by growth in construction and logistics — sectors employing about a quarter of the poor — and easing food inflation, which improved purchasing power. However, it warned that high informality in these sectors leaves low-skilled workers vulnerable to shocks, while rural poverty persists due to weak agricultural growth.

Addressing discrepancies in growth forecasts, the Bank clarified that differences among its reports — the Pakistan Development Update, Macro-Poverty Outl­ook, and Regional Econ­omic Update — stemmed from publication timing. Initial “flood scenario” projections of 2.6pc GDP growth for FY2026 were later revised to 3pc after new government and UN data indicated smaller-than-expected damage to agriculture.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Failed talks
30 Oct, 2025

Failed talks

DESPITE the efforts of friendly states to broker a long-term peace and resolve differences between Pakistan and...
Hope with restraint
30 Oct, 2025

Hope with restraint

PAKISTAN’S ongoing economic engagement with Saudi Arabia marks a radical shift in a relationship traditionally...
HIV/AIDS shock
30 Oct, 2025

HIV/AIDS shock

OVER the past two decades, Pakistan has faced several HIV eruptions and the ignominy of ranking second among nations...
Caution for now
29 Oct, 2025

Caution for now

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc for the fourth monetary policy review ...
Going rogue
Updated 29 Oct, 2025

Going rogue

WHEN officials of sensitive agencies are accused of breaking the law, the state needs to thoroughly investigate, and...
AI in Urdu
29 Oct, 2025

AI in Urdu

AMERICAN technology giant Meta has introduced, or perhaps one should say, unleashed AI on speakers of the Urdu...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe