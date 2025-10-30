E-Paper | October 30, 2025

Sindh requests NHA in writing to expedite work on M6

Mohammad Hussain Khan Published October 30, 2025 Updated October 30, 2025 04:59am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

HYDERABAD: Sindh Chief Secretary (CS) Asif Hyder Shah is said to have requested the chairman/CEO of the National Highway Authority (NHA), Mohammad Sheheryar Sultan, that execution of long-delayed project of M6 (Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway), which is the last link of Pakistan Motorways, be expedited to ensure its timely completion.

He urged him that the Sindh government should be kept posted on the project’s planning, implementation and progress through his office for information and better coordination.

In the letter (a copy available with Dawn) the other day, he said the M6 project remained on the top priority of the Sindh government, considering its immense strategic, economic and social significance since its inception.

He has mentioned that given its critical role in advancing national connectivity and fostering regional integration, the Sindh government was keenly committed to ensuring its early execution and timely completion in the larger public interest.

The chief secretary has discussed the matter of land acquisition for the project which remained an uphill task. He has informed the NHA chief that the Sindh government had consistently prioritised measures aimed at facilitating and expediting all processes within its domain. Extensive task of land acquisition, including over 6,500 acres of private land, across respective districts has been successfully completed and possession of the required land had been handed over to the National Highway Authority.

The CS has mentioned that approximately 323 acres of state land has been transferred to the NHA with the remaining required 590 acres of the state land awaiting transfer as per law. He told the NHA boss that as a demonstration of its continued goodwill and commitment, the Sindh government had also extended bridge financing of Rs6.2 billion for the land acquisition to support timely initiation and execution of the project.

He pointed out that the NHA being a lead implementing agency and custodian of the nation’s primary road network was expected to reciprocate that commitment with the corresponding urgency and dedication. He said that considering the project’s national importance, the NHA’s proactive role would be pivotal in ensuring its smooth and successful completion.

Earlier planned at a cost of Rs307bn through the public private partnership on build, operate and transfer (BOT) basis, the project was marred by a massive embezzlement scandal in Matiari and Naushahro Feroz districts in 2022.

The Sindh government then took administrative actions, sacking the deputy commissioners of two districts, one of them (Matiari DC) was arrested. Considerable embezzlement amount under the land acquisition head was recovered. Some amount was recovered in the shape of property as well while some remained with the bank. Cases are pending trial in an accountability court against former officials and private persons with some opting for plea bargain.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Failed talks
30 Oct, 2025

Failed talks

DESPITE the efforts of friendly states to broker a long-term peace and resolve differences between Pakistan and...
Hope with restraint
30 Oct, 2025

Hope with restraint

PAKISTAN’S ongoing economic engagement with Saudi Arabia marks a radical shift in a relationship traditionally...
HIV/AIDS shock
30 Oct, 2025

HIV/AIDS shock

OVER the past two decades, Pakistan has faced several HIV eruptions and the ignominy of ranking second among nations...
Caution for now
29 Oct, 2025

Caution for now

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc for the fourth monetary policy review ...
Going rogue
Updated 29 Oct, 2025

Going rogue

WHEN officials of sensitive agencies are accused of breaking the law, the state needs to thoroughly investigate, and...
AI in Urdu
29 Oct, 2025

AI in Urdu

AMERICAN technology giant Meta has introduced, or perhaps one should say, unleashed AI on speakers of the Urdu...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe