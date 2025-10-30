Sindh requests NHA in writing to expedite work on M6

HYDERABAD: Sindh Chief Secretary (CS) Asif Hyder Shah is said to have requested the chairman/CEO of the National Highway Authority (NHA), Mohammad Sheheryar Sultan, that execution of long-delayed project of M6 (Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway), which is the last link of Pakistan Motorways, be expedited to ensure its timely completion.

He urged him that the Sindh government should be kept posted on the project’s planning, implementation and progress through his office for information and better coordination.

In the letter (a copy available with Dawn) the other day, he said the M6 project remained on the top priority of the Sindh government, considering its immense strategic, economic and social significance since its inception.

He has mentioned that given its critical role in advancing national connectivity and fostering regional integration, the Sindh government was keenly committed to ensuring its early execution and timely completion in the larger public interest.

The chief secretary has discussed the matter of land acquisition for the project which remained an uphill task. He has informed the NHA chief that the Sindh government had consistently prioritised measures aimed at facilitating and expediting all processes within its domain. Extensive task of land acquisition, including over 6,500 acres of private land, across respective districts has been successfully completed and possession of the required land had been handed over to the National Highway Authority.

The CS has mentioned that approximately 323 acres of state land has been transferred to the NHA with the remaining required 590 acres of the state land awaiting transfer as per law. He told the NHA boss that as a demonstration of its continued goodwill and commitment, the Sindh government had also extended bridge financing of Rs6.2 billion for the land acquisition to support timely initiation and execution of the project.

He pointed out that the NHA being a lead implementing agency and custodian of the nation’s primary road network was expected to reciprocate that commitment with the corresponding urgency and dedication. He said that considering the project’s national importance, the NHA’s proactive role would be pivotal in ensuring its smooth and successful completion.

Earlier planned at a cost of Rs307bn through the public private partnership on build, operate and transfer (BOT) basis, the project was marred by a massive embezzlement scandal in Matiari and Naushahro Feroz districts in 2022.

The Sindh government then took administrative actions, sacking the deputy commissioners of two districts, one of them (Matiari DC) was arrested. Considerable embezzlement amount under the land acquisition head was recovered. Some amount was recovered in the shape of property as well while some remained with the bank. Cases are pending trial in an accountability court against former officials and private persons with some opting for plea bargain.

