E-Paper | October 29, 2025

Balochistan unveils Minority Card with Rs500m outlay

Saleem Shahid Published October 29, 2025 Updated October 29, 2025 08:46am
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti addresses a press conference on June 5, 2025. — DawnNewsTV/File
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti addresses a press conference on June 5, 2025. — DawnNewsTV/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has announced the launch of the Peoples Minority Card, a scheme to improve access to education, healthcare, employment and entrepreneurship for minority communities across the province.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sar­f­r­­az Bugti, which endorsed a package of ref­orms to advance minority self-reliance.

Mr Bugti said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to interfaith harmony and equal opportunity, adding that the card would streamline access to key public services and programmes. An initial allocation of Rs500 million has been set aside for the current fiscal year, which will be expanded to Rs1 billion next year to widen coverage.

The chief minister said special training courses, financial assistance and self-employment schemes for minority youth would be initiated to strengthen household incomes and participation in the provincial economy.

The final programme framework will be developed in consultation with minority leaders, religious representatives and civil society groups to ensure it reflects on-ground needs.

A digital monitoring system will be deployed to ensure transparent management and equitable distribution of resources under the Minority End­o­wment Fund, guaranteeing the accurate use and fair distribution of resources.

“The prosperity of our minority communities is integral to Balochistan’s development. We are committed to mobilising every resource to achieve this goal,” Mr Bugti said.

The meeting was attended by Parliamentary Secretary for Minority Affairs Sanjay Kumar, Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Babar Khan and other senior officials.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025

MINORITY RIGHTS
Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Caution for now
29 Oct, 2025

Caution for now

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc for the fourth monetary policy review ...
Going rogue
Updated 29 Oct, 2025

Going rogue

WHEN officials of sensitive agencies are accused of breaking the law, the state needs to thoroughly investigate, and...
AI in Urdu
29 Oct, 2025

AI in Urdu

AMERICAN technology giant Meta has introduced, or perhaps one should say, unleashed AI on speakers of the Urdu...
Istanbul impasse
Updated 28 Oct, 2025

Istanbul impasse

Intelligence-based operations must be conducted to prevent militants from crossing the border, and targeting innocent Pakistanis.
Toxic skies
28 Oct, 2025

Toxic skies

THAT time of year is upon us again when Punjab’s cities start to choke under a grey pall. The minarets of...
Tomato relief
28 Oct, 2025

Tomato relief

LIMITED tomato imports from Iran and small supplies from Sindh and Swat have finally reduced the pressure on...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe