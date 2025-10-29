Balochistan unveils Minority Card with Rs500m outlay

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has announced the launch of the Peoples Minority Card, a scheme to improve access to education, healthcare, employment and entrepreneurship for minority communities across the province.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sar­f­r­­az Bugti, which endorsed a package of ref­orms to advance minority self-reliance.

Mr Bugti said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to interfaith harmony and equal opportunity, adding that the card would streamline access to key public services and programmes. An initial allocation of Rs500 million has been set aside for the current fiscal year, which will be expanded to Rs1 billion next year to widen coverage.

The chief minister said special training courses, financial assistance and self-employment schemes for minority youth would be initiated to strengthen household incomes and participation in the provincial economy.

The final programme framework will be developed in consultation with minority leaders, religious representatives and civil society groups to ensure it reflects on-ground needs.

A digital monitoring system will be deployed to ensure transparent management and equitable distribution of resources under the Minority End­o­wment Fund, guaranteeing the accurate use and fair distribution of resources.

“The prosperity of our minority communities is integral to Balochistan’s development. We are committed to mobilising every resource to achieve this goal,” Mr Bugti said.

The meeting was attended by Parliamentary Secretary for Minority Affairs Sanjay Kumar, Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Babar Khan and other senior officials.

