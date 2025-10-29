E-Paper | October 29, 2025

Punjab govt to help capital admin start e-stamp system

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 29, 2025 Updated October 29, 2025 07:52am
ISLAMABAD: The Punjab government will help the capital administration in introducing an e-stamp system in Islamabad.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at the CDA headquarters where an agreement was signed between the ICT administration and the Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) for the introduction of the e-stamp paper system, says a press release issued by the CDA.

It said the initiative was taken on the direction of Chief Commissioner and CDA Chairman Mohammad Ali Randhawa.

Under the agreement, the e-stamp paper system will soon be introduced in Islamabad alongside the digitisation of land records.

“These steps have been taken to digitize the ICT’s land records on modern lines and to solve the problems faced by the public regarding the transfer, mutation and sale/purchase of their properties.”

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon said the implementation of the e-stamp paper system will help resolve public difficulties and issues and improve public service delivery.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025

