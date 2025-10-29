Conviction rate in domestic abuse cases between Jan-June remained zero, says report

ISLAMABAD: The Sustainable Social Development Organisation (SSDO) on Tuesday released its latest Islamabad Domestic Violence Factsheet, revealing alarming gaps in the city’s justice system when addressing cases of domestic abuse.

Despite 50 reported cases between January and June 2025, none had resulted in conviction or acquittal, underscoring serious shortcomings in institutional response mechanisms to protect women and ensure justice.

A statement issued here said that the data, obtained through the Right to Information (RTI) from the police department, categorised reported cases into physical, sexual, psychological, and financial abuse.

The findings highlighted that physical abuse remained the most prevalent, accounting for 76pc of all reported cases - 38 out of 50. Of these, 13 cases were still under investigation, while 24 had reached the trial stage. Sexual abuse constituted 14pc or seven cases, financial abuse 8pc or four cases, and psychological abuse 2pc (1 case).

SSDO noted that these figures represented only reported cases. Numerous incidents went unreported due to social taboos, stigma, and fear of retaliation. Despite most cases advancing to the trial phase, no convictions or case closures had been recorded, reflecting persistent obstacles in investigation, prosecution, and survivor support.

While mechanisms for reporting exist, justice delivery remained slow, uncertain, and inaccessible for many survivors.

Executive Director of SSDO Syed Kausar Abbas emphasised: “This data was acquired from the ICT Police using the Federal Right to Information Act 2017. It took nearly four months to obtain, although the law mandates proactive disclosure of such information by police and public institutions.

“Reporting a case is just the first step. What follows must be a transparent, timely, and survivor-centered justice process. The absence of convictions highlights the urgent need for stronger institutional mechanisms, trained investigators, and dedicated support services for survivors. Cases involving women and children should be time-bound and resolved within 90 to 100 days through a speedy trial.”

SSDO urged immediate reforms in handling domestic violence cases, including enhanced coordination between law enforcement and prosecution agencies, capacity building of police officers, and public sensitization campaigns to enable survivors to report abuse safely.

The organisation said it was endeavouring for data-driven advocacy and the effective enforcement of domestic violence laws, ensuring justice and protection for all victims of abuse.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025