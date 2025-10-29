E-Paper | October 29, 2025

Man dies in fire near KU

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 29, 2025 Updated October 29, 2025 07:52am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI: A man died in a huge fire that erupted in bushes near the University of Karachi on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as 50-year-old Mohammad Rafiq. The fire spread rapidly, destroying more than a dozen huts and reaching a residential area, which prompted authorities to evacuate several families, officials said.

They added that some graves in a cemetery were also damaged.

Rescue-1122 spokesperson Hassaan Ul Haseeb Khan told Dawn that the fire broke out in bushes outside the KU near the Rangers’ office. He said the bushes were dry and the fire spread rapidly due to winds. It also engulfed a nearby graveyard, affecting some graves while around 10 to 20 makeshift houses were also damaged.

He said the fire also reached a housing complex, Gulshan-i-Noor, which prompted firefighters to ask residents to vacate their flats.

He said 12 to 15 flats, that were exposed to the fire, were evacuated and residents were taken to safety.

He said 12 fire tenders were engaged to control the fire till night.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Caution for now
29 Oct, 2025

Caution for now

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc for the fourth monetary policy review ...
Going rogue
29 Oct, 2025

Going rogue

WHEN officials of sensitive agencies are accused of breaking the law, the state needs to thoroughly investigate, and...
AI in Urdu
29 Oct, 2025

AI in Urdu

AMERICAN technology giant Meta has introduced, or perhaps one should say, unleashed AI on speakers of the Urdu...
Istanbul impasse
Updated 28 Oct, 2025

Istanbul impasse

Intelligence-based operations must be conducted to prevent militants from crossing the border, and targeting innocent Pakistanis.
Toxic skies
28 Oct, 2025

Toxic skies

THAT time of year is upon us again when Punjab’s cities start to choke under a grey pall. The minarets of...
Tomato relief
28 Oct, 2025

Tomato relief

LIMITED tomato imports from Iran and small supplies from Sindh and Swat have finally reduced the pressure on...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe