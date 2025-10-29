Man dies in fire near KU

KARACHI: A man died in a huge fire that erupted in bushes near the University of Karachi on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as 50-year-old Mohammad Rafiq. The fire spread rapidly, destroying more than a dozen huts and reaching a residential area, which prompted authorities to evacuate several families, officials said.

They added that some graves in a cemetery were also damaged.

Rescue-1122 spokesperson Hassaan Ul Haseeb Khan told Dawn that the fire broke out in bushes outside the KU near the Rangers’ office. He said the bushes were dry and the fire spread rapidly due to winds. It also engulfed a nearby graveyard, affecting some graves while around 10 to 20 makeshift houses were also damaged.

He said the fire also reached a housing complex, Gulshan-i-Noor, which prompted firefighters to ask residents to vacate their flats.

He said 12 to 15 flats, that were exposed to the fire, were evacuated and residents were taken to safety.

He said 12 fire tenders were engaged to control the fire till night.

