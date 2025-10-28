Senate body irked by railways ministry’s non-cooperative attitude

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Railways on Monday expressed annoyance over what it called the “non-cooperative attitude” of the Ministry of Railways, deciding to bring the matter to the attention of the prime minister.

The committee, led by Chairman Senator Jam Saifullah Khan, voiced serious concerns over repeated absences by Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi and the ministry’s failure to provide accurate information, observing that such an attitude undermines the committee’s oversight functions.

The committee noted that withholding or providing incorrect information to a parliamentary body is a serious violation of parliamentary norms. The chairman also regretted that meetings had been postponed multiple times at the ministry’s request.

Senator Shahadat Awan pointed out that the railways minister had previously agreed to attend and brief the committee but was absent. He also highlighted an FIR involving 395 acres of railway land, noting the record provided was incomplete.

He said the matter carried “major financial implications” and urged the committee to seek a formal explanation for the non-submission of required information.

Concern was also voiced over delays in the ML-1 project, which the committee termed a matter of national importance requiring urgent attention.

