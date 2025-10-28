Educational institutes observe Kashmir Black Day

LAHORE: Educational institutions across the city observed the Kashmir Black Day on Monday with a powerful display of solidarity, condemning India’s illegal occupation and the ongoing atrocities in the Jammu and Kashmir.

The day was marked by rallies and seminars where speakers, academics, and students called for the implementation of UN resolutions granting Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

At the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore, a large solidarity rally was organised, led by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Munir. The rally commenced from the VC Office and culminated at the Auditorium Complex, witnessing enthusiastic participation from faculty, staff and students.

The participants carried placards and banners inscribed with slogans supporting Kashmiri freedom and condemning Indian oppression while chanting slogans for justice and peace in the region.

Addressing the gathering, VC Munir stated the peace of South Asia was linked to the resolution of the Kashmir dispute. He recounted that on Oct 27, 1947, India had illegally occupied Kashmir, an occupation that persists to this day.

“The people of Kashmir have been struggling for their right to self-determination for decades, and hundreds of thousands have sacrificed their lives for freedom—a struggle that continues even today.”

He emphasised that these sacrifices would not be in vain and urged the UN to ensure a free and fair plebiscite.

Prof Munir further asserted that the Kashmir issue transcended national, racial and religious boundaries, calling it a pressing humanitarian crisis that demands a unified global response.

“The sun of freedom will soon rise over Kashmir,” he declared, reaffirming Pakistan’s steadfast support for the Kashmiri cause. He also paid tributes to the Pakistan Armed Forces for their role in national defense.

In a parallel event, the University of Management and Technology (UMT) held a special seminar titled “Pakistan’s Foreign Policy, Diplomatic Strategy and Regional Stability,” organised by its Department of Political Science and International Relations (DPSIR).

The seminar featured Ambassador Shamshad Ahmad, former foreign secretary of Pakistan, as the chief guest along with distinguished journalist Suhail Warraich, UMT Provost Dr Asghar Zaidi, and DPSIR Chairperson Dr. Muhammad Usman Askari.

In his address, Mr Warraich emphasized the need for a pragmatic and intellectually robust diplomatic approach to the Kashmir issue. He argued that Pakistan must transition from an ideological stance to a policy-oriented framework to bolster its diplomatic position globally.

Echoing the sentiment on the importance of a strong domestic foundation, Ambassador Shamshad Ahmad stated, “The true strength of Pakistan’s foreign policy lies in domestic stability”.

He underscored the necessity of a comprehensive national framework to address internal challenges, which would, in turn, enhance the efficacy of the country’s diplomacy.

The participants lauded UMT for its academic initiative, which served to raise awareness about the Kashmir cause, regional peace and Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach.

The observances across Lahore’s educational landscape sent a resolute message of support for the people of Kashmir and a firm condemnation of the Indian government’s actions in the occupied territory.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025