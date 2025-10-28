WCLA to restore 900-year-old temple in Sialkot: minister

NAROWAL: Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora has said that under the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, a Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) team will soon visit the 900-year-old Shiwala Teja Singh Temple at Sialkot to initiate the process of restoration of the historic site.

The minister expressed these views while distributing Diwali grant cheques and gifts among the Hindu recipients at the Shiwala Teja Singh Temple at Sialkot.

On the occasion, MPA Shakila Javed, Deputy Secretary for Minority Affairs and Human Rights Umar Hayat, Assistant Commissioner Rana Safdar Shabbir, DSP Tariq Thadhi, Pandit Jashpal, Hakeem Rattan Lal, Sardar Jaskaran Singh Sidhu, Zeeshan Javed, Sain Das, Ravi Kumar, and a large number of Hindu community members and representatives of other minorities were present.

The Hindu community also performed their religious rites during the event.Addressing the ceremony, Mr Arora said that along with Shiwala Teja Singh Temple, Puran Bhagat da Khu, also a centuries-old sacred place for Hindu and Sikh communities alike, is also being restored.

He said that Punjab government was taking comprehensive measures for the welfare and development of minority communities, ensuring their participation in all social and religious activities.

He added that the chief minister, her cabinet members, and government officers also participate in the festivals of minorities to promote harmony and inclusivity.

He emphasised that the Punjab government was committed to providing equal opportunities to all religions and communities, enabling every citizen to contribute positively to the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

The minister further said that according to the Constitution, all minorities are equal, and the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, clearly stated in his historic speech on August 11, 1947, that every citizen of Pakistan has freedom to worship and all are equal in the eyes of the state.

He also questioned India’s claim of being a secular country, arguing that Indian government kept the Kartarpur Corridor closed for the past five months, while Pakistan continues to allow the Sikh pilgrims to visit their sacred sites on its soil freely.

He appreciated the efforts of Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif for his role in the restoration of Baba Di Beri, a Sikh religious site in Sialkot.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025