E-Paper | October 27, 2025

Afghan women return to international stage in FIFA tournament

Reuters Published October 27, 2025 Updated October 27, 2025 02:00pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

An Afghan women’s refugee team lost 6-1 to Chad in a FIFA-organized tournament in Morocco on Sunday but for the players the match itself represented a victory after being denied the chance to play the sport they love back home.

Women’s sport has been banned in Afghanistan since the Taliban government took over in 2021, prompting players to flee the country fearing persecution.

Prior to the Taliban’s takeover, Afghanistan had 25 women players under contract, most of whom now live in Australia.

The women’s national team last played an international match in 2021, losing 5-0 to Qatar, but in May world soccer’s governing body approved the creation of an Afghan women’s refugee team, with Pauline Hamill named as coach.

The team chose “Afghan Women United” as their official name following consultations with FIFA ahead of their loss to Chad, their first match of the four-team FIFA Unites: Women’s Series tournament, which also features Tunisia and Libya.

“That’s all we wanted all these years after trying so hard to get what we truly deserve as a woman. Our right to play and to represent our country,” captain Fatima Haidari said in the lead-up to the match.

“We are profoundly grateful that FIFA gave us this opportunity and this privilege to represent what women are capable of.”

Afghan Women United opened the scoring through Melbourne-based striker Manozh Noori’s penalty on Sunday, sparking wild celebrations among her team mates and on the sidelines.

But Chad, who played their first match in 2019 and competed in qualifying for the 2020 and 2024 Olympics, recovered quickly and went on to record the comfortable win in Berrechid, 40km from Casablanca.

Afghan Women United’s next game is against Tunisia on Wednesday before they take on Libya on Saturday.

The tournament was scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates but was moved to Morocco last week.

Sport

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Stale methods
27 Oct, 2025

Stale methods

THE state’s lawfare against journalists to mute free speech has contributed to the existing atmosphere of...
Dim prospects
27 Oct, 2025

Dim prospects

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s newly announced Roshan Economy Power Package is being hailed as a ‘landmark’...
Weapon displays
Updated 27 Oct, 2025

Weapon displays

IT is commendable that the Punjab government is moving to eliminate illegal weapons from the province. It now ...
Collective security
Updated 26 Oct, 2025

Collective security

IN these times of frequent global conflict, as the old order collapses and new rules are being written, there is ...
Maternity rights
26 Oct, 2025

Maternity rights

PAKISTAN has long failed to recognise that economic growth and gender equality are inseparable. And so, the recent...
Meeting denied
26 Oct, 2025

Meeting denied

NEVER have the courts appeared so helpless in enforcing their writ. On Thursday, a three-member Islamabad High Court...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe