Stale methods

THE state’s lawfare against journalists to mute free speech has contributed to the existing atmosphere of intimidation in the country, besides undermining the government’s credibility. In the latest instance, an anti-terrorism court has decided to indict journalist Matiullah Jan in a drugs case on Oct 31; his trial in an alleged narcotics smuggling and terrorism case begins on that date. Mr Jan was charged last year with possessing narcotics as well as offences under the Anti-Terrorism Act, which included assaulting a policeman. The development has stoked outrage among journalists and rights activists who have not only condemned the “fabricated and concocted case of drug trafficking” and demanded its “immediate quashment” but also urged the prime minister and the chief justices of the top court and the IHC to intervene, to allow journalists to work in an atmosphere free of fear. But the merits of dialogue and tolerance are lost on the rulers.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari, downplaying Mr Jan’s abduction, had accused him of spreading “fake news for dollars”. Yet her contention did not find any space in the FIR. While journalists are used to close shaves, the state must refrain from persistently weaponising the law. The overused playbook of framing defamatory charges makes a mockery of the justice system. When political impulses of unelected elements influence trials, it results in the erosion of authority and trust. Sadly, countless journalists, rights advocates and political activists have endured such treatment. Hence, the clamour for truth, freedom and an end to the harassment of the media heightens with each transgression. This repeated abuse of the law, manipulation of the press, and the muzzling of dissenting voices creates room for false narratives, defeating the purpose of such half-baked efforts. In a climate of political polarisation, suppression and economic challenges, the absence of tolerance exposes insecurity. Liberties must be preserved to save democracy.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2025