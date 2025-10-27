SPLA regrets Shah Latif varsity’s failure to hold exams for two years

LARKANA: The Sindh Professors and Lecturers Association (SPLA), Sukkur region, on Sunday regretted that the Shah Abdul Latif University (Salu), Khairpur, had failed to conduct the 2024 and 2025 examinations.

In a press conference, they reminded the university administration that thousands of students were anxiously waiting for the exams.

SPLA’s Sukkur region President Prof Malhar Sindhi and General Secretary Ghufranullah Baloch, along with central leaders Prof Mushtaq Phulpoto, Prof Lal Bakhsh Sohoo and others, described the lapse as “an act of extreme hostility towards education” and accused the varsity administration of being incompetent which had put the future of poor and helpless students at stake.

They claimed that in the 2023 Salu examinations, hundreds of students were unfairly marked as failed. They strongly condemned it.

The university had failed to conduct exams for the past two years, but instead of addressing the issue, it had opened admissions for the 2026 session which was unacceptable to the association.

The leaders also regretted non-payment of college teachers’ dues for the last three years which, they said, was causing unrest among them.

They threatened to keep the association away from any exam-related duties until the university cleared all pending bills.

At a separate gathering, Prof Malhar Sindhi criticised the college education department for “forced and corruption-based transfers” of college teachers. He said his organisation rejected such practices as unlawful and unfair.

