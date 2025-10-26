Bodies of two murdered men recovered in Quetta

QUETTA: The slaughtered bodies of two men were recovered from the rooftop of a godown on Shahwani Link Road, a locality on the outskirts of the provincial capital, on Saturday.

Police officials said the bodies had been dumped in a room of the godown. After receiving information about the incident, a police team rushed to the site and shifted the bodies to the Civil Hospital Quetta.

According to police, the unidentified assailants had tied the hands and feet of both victims with ropes before slaughtering them with a sharp-edged weapon. The deceased were identified as Ziaur Rehman, a resident of Loralai, and Shahid Gul, who belonged to Lakki Marwat.

Initial investigation revealed that Ziaur Rehman was working as a watchman at the plastic godown and was living in a room on the rooftop of the building. The other victim, Shahid Gul, was his friend and a student of a religious seminary.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025