E-Paper | October 26, 2025

Bodies of two murdered men recovered in Quetta

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published October 26, 2025 Updated October 26, 2025 10:31am
A file photo of the hand of a body lying on the ground. — Reuters/File
A file photo of the hand of a body lying on the ground. — Reuters/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

QUETTA: The slaughtered bodies of two men were recovered from the rooftop of a godown on Shahwani Link Road, a locality on the outskirts of the provincial capital, on Saturday.

Police officials said the bodies had been dumped in a room of the godown. After receiving information about the incident, a police team rushed to the site and shifted the bodies to the Civil Hospital Quetta.

According to police, the unidentified assailants had tied the hands and feet of both victims with ropes before slaughtering them with a sharp-edged weapon. The deceased were identified as Ziaur Rehman, a resident of Loralai, and Shahid Gul, who belonged to Lakki Marwat.

Initial investigation revealed that Ziaur Rehman was working as a watchman at the plastic godown and was living in a room on the rooftop of the building. The other victim, Shahid Gul, was his friend and a student of a religious seminary.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Collective security
Updated 26 Oct, 2025

Collective security

IN these times of frequent global conflict, as the old order collapses and new rules are being written, there is ...
Maternity rights
26 Oct, 2025

Maternity rights

PAKISTAN has long failed to recognise that economic growth and gender equality are inseparable. And so, the recent...
Meeting denied
26 Oct, 2025

Meeting denied

NEVER have the courts appeared so helpless in enforcing their writ. On Thursday, a three-member Islamabad High Court...
TLP ban
Updated 25 Oct, 2025

TLP ban

The modus operandi of ‘banned’ groups is to restart work under new names after the ban.
Cost of closure
25 Oct, 2025

Cost of closure

THE closure of Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan since fighting erupted between the two countries earlier this...
Last snowprints
25 Oct, 2025

Last snowprints

THE majestic snow leopard is vanishing from Pakistan’s high mountain ranges, and this alarming decline in numbers...