Zohran Mamdani poised to reshape New York politics as voting begins

WASHINGTON: Early voting for New York City’s mayoral election began on Saturday, with Zohran Mamdani — a 34-year-old state lawmaker of South Asian origin and self-described democratic socialist — emerging as the surprise frontrunner.

Once a political outsider, Mamdani’s campaign has surged, powered by young progressive volunteers and growing frustration over the city’s soaring cost of living.

His pledge to freeze rents for two million New Yorkers in rent-stabilised properties has resonated in a city where affordable housing is increasingly out of reach.

If elected, Mamdani would be New York’s first Muslim mayor — a historic milestone. Observers, however, note that his popularity stems primarily from his progressive and socialist positions rather than his faith.

Mamdani champions labour unions, wealth taxation, expanded public transit, and climate-friendly housing. He also emphasises social inclusion, protecting undocumented immigrants through sanctuary city policies, defending LGBTQ rights, and ensuring equitable access to healthcare and education.

These stances earned him strong support from younger and diverse voters, including African American and Hispanic communities.

“Mamdani has energised people who feel shut out of traditional politics,” said Moviz Siddiqui of Queens. “He talks about fairness and affordability in a way that connects with everyone — Muslims, Jews, Hindus, atheists — it doesn’t matter.”

Opponents have sought to make his faith an issue. Responding, Mr Mamdani pledged to embrace his Muslim identity more openly, calling such attacks “racist and baseless”.

“The dream of every Muslim is simply to be treated the same as any other New Yorker,” he told a Muslim gathering outside a Brooklyn mosque on Friday.

Mamdani, who has denounced Israel’s military actions in Gaza as “genocide,” has faced online abuse and political backlash. Yet a Victory Insights poll from October 22-23 shows him leading former Governor Andrew Cuomo by 18 points, with 47 per cent support. Republican Curtis Sliwa stands at 16 pc.

After a long hesitation, Dem­ocratic leaders like Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries have also endorsed Mamdani, signalling party unity ahead of the November 4 election.

Zohran Mamdani has relentlessly focused on addressing the affordability crisis and committed to being a Mayor for all New Yorkers,” Mr Jeffries said.

Mr Schumer added, “He ran an impressive campaign that connected with New Yorkers about affordability, fairness, and opportunity,” defending him against conservative calls to denaturalise him.

Born in Kampala, Uganda, Mr Mamdani moved to New York as a child. His father is a Ugandan Mus­lim scholar, and his mother, Mira Nair, is a Hindu Indian filmmaker.

This diverse heritage has resonated across New York’s South Asian community, uniting voters from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal.

Muslim leaders, however, remain divided. Councilwoman Shahana Hanif called Mamdani “a bridge-builder”, noting their shared work to heal post-9/11 divides. Meanwhile, New Jersey-based Nasir Qayyum Khan cautioned that Mamdani’s progressive stances may conflict with more conservative Muslim values.

Early voting in New York has grown steadily since 2019. In June’s mayoral primary, about 35 percent of ballots were cast early. This year, early voting runs through November 2, with Election Day on November 4. The winner will take office in January.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025