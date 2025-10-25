COAS Munir, Egypt’s Sisi stress coordination on matters of mutual strategic interest

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el‑Sisi stressed on Saturday the need for further coordination between their countries on matters of mutual strategic interest.

Pakistan and Egypt share long-standing bilateral relations. In May, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt’s desire for stronger bilateral ties with Pakistan in a phone call with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Last week, Pak­istan and Egypt agreed to enhance cooperation in the maritime and industrial sectors, aiming to foster joint ventures and promote their blue economies. The army chief is currently on a visit to the country.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) today said the army chief held a meeting with the Egyptian president at the Itihadia Presidential Palace in Cairo.

“COAS commended the Egyptian leadership for key role in the region’s peace and stability, while President el-Sisi expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s positive and proactive contributions to matters of importance for the world and Muslim ummah. Both leaders underlined the importance of coordination on matters of mutual strategic interests and strengthening people-to-people contacts,” the ISPR said.

It added that both exchanged views on bilateral relations and reaffirmed the long-standing friendship between Pakistan and Egypt.

“The meeting further acknowledged the shared history of friendly ties and the mutual desire to further broaden cooperation in all domains especially socio-economic engagement, technology and security matters.”

“The meeting concluded on a warm note, with both parties expressing confidence that the strengthened economic and security dialogue would contribute significantly to peace, stability and security in Pakistan, Egypt and the wider region,” the ISPR said.

The army chief had reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to improved defence and military cooperation with Egypt in a meeting with its defence officials a day ago.

The army chief had also visited and laid a floral wreath on the Memorial of the Unknown Soldier and the grave of former Egyptian president Anwar Sadat.

During the visit, Field Marshal Munir also met the Grand Imam of Al Azhar Sheikh Ahmed El Tayab.