PM Shehbaz appoints first director general for Tax Policy Office

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 25, 2025 Updated October 25, 2025 07:52am
A policeman walks past the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) office building in Islamabad, August 29, 2018. — Reuters
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Dr Najeeb Ahmed Memon as the first Director General of the newly established Tax Policy Office (TPO) for a two-year term, marking the government’s move to separate tax policy from revenue administration.

In line with commitments to the International Monetary Fund, the TPO has been placed under the Finance Division, removing the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) from the policy-making process. The Finance Division, through the TPO, will now lead preparations for the 2026-27 federal budget.

Although notified in February 2025, the TPO became operational after the appointment of its head on Friday.

Dr Memon has over two decades of experience in tax administration, policy design and research, with expertise in income tax, VAT and federal excise.

He has worked on international tax reform projects with the World Bank, GIZ, HM Revenue & Customs and Tax Inspectors Without Borders.

According to the official notification, the TPO will analyse tax proposals through data modelling, revenue forecasting and economic assessment. It will also manage matters related to international tax treaties and obligations, reporting directly to the finance minister. Staffing will be carried out with the approval of the Establishment and Finance Divisions.

The federal cabinet may revise the office’s structure and mandate to improve its effectiveness.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2025

