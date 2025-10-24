Platform launched for differently-abled music lovers to showcase talent

KARACHI: The launch of Shaan-i-Pakistan Music Academy for Blind and Impaired at the Visually Impaired Persons Park in DHA Phase 8 on Thursday, which also saw the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Shaan-i-Pakistan Music Awards (SEPMA) and Ida Rieu, the learning institution for blind, deaf and mute, was an inspiring evening celebrating inclusivity and talent with heart-warming conversations and music.

The SEPMA Academy, founded by the brother-sister duo Irfan Haji Zikar Pardesi and Huma Haji Zikar Pardesi, is envisioned on the principles of inclusivity and empowerment. It promises to be a beacon of hope for countless students and musicians for nurturing their artistic expression and providing them with a platform to showcase their talent not just nationally, but internationally as well.

The launch of the music academy marks 10 years of SEPMA. The academy will provide a free space for unparalleled music education for the visually impaired and differently-abled individuals.

Speaking on the occasion, Huma Pardesi stated that the SEPMA 2025 brought a re-strategised approach towards her vision to enhance, unite and highlight musical talent globally, by focusing on a different kind of inclusivity this time. “Under this vision, we have provided a platform to visually-impaired students who have a talent for singing to be a part of our journey, and nurture and showcase their talent. Together, let’s create a symphony of hope and inclusivity,” she said.

Shaan-i-Pakistan Music Awards and Ida Rieu sign MoU

Alyy Khan, the British Pakistani actor and host, who has also worked in Bollywood, said that he was amazed to see the will of visually challenged persons.

“They are passionate about so many things,” he said, while quoting the example of a little girl he knows who was born with no sight in one eye and who became completely blind by the time she turned 10. “At first she was so sad that she went into a shell but then she discovered music. She became so good at playing music that she later earned a scholarship to study at a music academy in the UK,” he shared.

The president of the Ida Rieu Welfare Association, Nadira Panjwani, said that they have music classes at Ida Rieu. “And joining hands with SEPMA can go a long way in our students choosing to make a career out of their music talent,” she said.

Journalist and moderator Shanaz Ramzi said that those who were blessed with sight choose to not see so many ills in society. “But here we have blind children with great perception of things,” she said.

During a panel discussion, the Founding President of Make-A-Wish Foundation Pakistan, Ishtiaq Baig, said that life was not about thinking of oneself but to think of others. Speaking about his work with critically ill children, he said that when they fulfil children’s wishes, it improved their health even though their doctors have lost hope.

“We have fulfilled some 20,000 children’s wishes so far and half of the children are no longer with us but they left this world happy and fulfilled,” he said.

Nadira Panjwani also added that the children at Ida Rieu might be clinically blind but not emotionally or morally blind.

Irfan Pardesi said that the sighted children these days waste time on their mobile phones. “And doing so they have become used to watching all kinds of things. As a result, they have lost real vision and compassion,” he said.

Educationist Azra Ali, MBBS student Aimen and Sanober Khattak also spoke.

Yumna Ikram, who is blind, said that she realised very early in life that blindness was her strength, and not her weakness. “I selected computer science for myself and pursued a degree in it to become the first blind woman here with a degree in the subject,” she shared her story.

A short musical presentation by the SEPMA concluded the evening.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2025