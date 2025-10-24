E-Paper | October 24, 2025

Irregularities detected in BISP Jamrud office

Our Correspondent Published October 24, 2025 Updated October 24, 2025 07:00am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KHYBER: Irregularities were detected in distribution of funds under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) in its Jamrud office in Khyber tribal district, according to officials.

BISP officials said that at least 20 of staff members of the Jamrud office were found guilty of embezzling funds released in the names of poor and needy women during initial investigations.

They said that those staff members had fraudulently acquired the thumb impression of a number of registered women and withdrew money from their bank accounts.

Officials said that the staff members involved in the scandal informed the affected women that there was no money transferred to their accounts, thus depriving them of their legitimate funds released in their names.

They said that all the twenty staff members involved in the scams were immediately suspended from their respective positions and an enquiry has been initiated against them.

Officials of the BISP Jamrud office demanded of authorities to release funds to registered women through ATM cards, which would enable them to withdraw the amount themselves instead of being cheated by the office staff.

Meanwhile, civil society members in Jamrud took serious exception to issuing school card to a physically-challenged student of Shagai primary school with indecent information about him.

A video shared on social media showed the student wearing his school card with funny and mischievous words printed on the card instead of the student name, father name, class number and school name.

Civil society activists demanded of education department to rectify the card information along with taking action against the school staff.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unfinished blight
Updated 24 Oct, 2025

Unfinished blight

The country’s approach, though vast in scale, still struggles with three persistent gaps.
Wheat policy muddle
24 Oct, 2025

Wheat policy muddle

THE government’s wheat policy is mired in utter confusion. Sandwiched between global lenders and wheat farmers, it...
Government’s offer
24 Oct, 2025

Government’s offer

IT does not hurt to show some magnanimity. A federal minister has indicated that the government may be open to ...
The ‘hard state’ approach
Updated 23 Oct, 2025

The ‘hard state’ approach

In the guise of fighting extremism, the state must not crack down on all opposition, and trample on civil liberties.
Delayed local polls
23 Oct, 2025

Delayed local polls

PREDICTABLE as it was in the wake of the Punjab government’s passage of a new local government law, the Election...
Hope after defeat
23 Oct, 2025

Hope after defeat

FOR the Pakistan women’s cricket team, the writing was on the wall after South Africa amassed 312-9 in 40 overs of...