Kidnappers free policeman in Bajaur after talks with jirga

Our Correspondent Published October 24, 2025 Updated October 24, 2025 07:00am
BAJAUR: Armed men released a kidnapped police constable, official sources said on Thursday.

They said that constable Khorshid Khan, kidnapped in Rashaki area of Khar tehsil on Bajaur-Peshawar Highway on Wednesday morning, was released by abductors on Wednesday night due to the intervention of the Bajaur Peace Jirga.

A delegation of the Bajaur Peace Jirga, led by Sahibzada Haroon Rashid, met armed men soon after the official’s abduction. The talks continued until Wednesday night, according to police sources.

A video message shared on Sahibzada Rashid’s Facebook page confirmed the safe release of the policeman by abductors.

“We are present here with constable Khorshid Khan and his abductors, who have agreed to release him unconditionally following our jirga’s efforts,” said Mr Rashid in a four-minute video clip, which showed both the police official and his abductors.

In the video, recorded at an undisclosed location, he also said the police official was safe and would be handed over to authorities shortly to return home.

Earlier on Wednesday night, another video clip went viral on

social media showing the police official, who insisted he’s “safe and sound” with abductors, who had decided to release him following negotiations with jirga members.

The official was handed over to police by the jirga members, especially ANP district president Gul Afzal Khan and Malik Abdul Wali Khan, during a meeting with district police officer Waqas Rafique and deputy commissioner Shahid Ali Khan at the latter’s office in Khar on Wednesday night.

Israr Khan, a public relations officer of the district police, confirmed the release of the abducted police official.

He said the constable was later taken to the police lines in Khar.

There is no official word on the identity of those behind the kidnapping in the Rashaki area, an urban locality of Khar tehsil.

However, multiple sources quoting residents claimed that the constable was abducted by armed men who searched vehicles at a roadblock in the area.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2025

