Character must come before education, says Kamal

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published October 23, 2025 Updated October 23, 2025 06:58am
HYDERABAD: Federal Health Minister and MQM-P leader Syed Mustafa Kamal has said that building good character is more important than just giving education.

He warned that an educated person without character can be more harmful than the uneducated one.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Iqra University’s Hyderabad campus the other day, Mr Kamal asked the university’s vice chancellor and teachers to focus on nurturing good character of students besides teaching academic subjects.

Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal said education alone is not enough to improve the country or society.

He congratulated the family that owns the university for choosing Hyderabad for their new campus. Mr Kamal said that getting a degree is not enough today.

He pointed out that families check character carefully when arranging marriages of their children, but character is often ignored when choosing leaders for the country’s 240m people.

He said many people who cause problems in society are educated.

“Education without character is dangerous,” he said. He added that character is not just a private matter.

