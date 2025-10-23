E-Paper | October 23, 2025

CDA outsources F-6 club building

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 23, 2025 Updated October 23, 2025 06:58am
ISLAMABAD: The city managers on Wednesday got bid of Rs 9.5 million per month rent for F-6 Club House building, where private firm will set up sports arena and rooftop restaurant.

The club house building is located in the heart of F-6 (Super Market) adjacent to multipurpose sports ground. The building was inaugurated by the then Mayor Sheih Anser Aziz in 2016, but it remained under utilized as authorities never took measures to bring in equipment and utilise the building for welfare of public.

Instead, some offices of CDA and MCI were set up on ground floor of the building.

“The Directorate of Sports has successfully auctioned F-6 Club House. The rent rates secured at Rs9.5 million on monthly basis. The auction process strictly adhered to principles of transparency,” says a brief statement.

The Club House is a three-storey building that covers 138x66 square yards. As per original plan, facilities such as a gym for men, a conference hall, a dining hall, changing rooms, a children’s play area and a sports shop were to be set up. Resultantly, CDA opted for outsourcing it and bidding process that held on Wednesday got Rs9.5 million highest bid.

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2025

