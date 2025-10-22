At least 72 dacoits lay down arms under new ‘Sindh Surrender Policy’

At least 72 riverine dacoits surrendered to the authorities, as part of the provincial government’s newly implemented ‘Sindh Surrender Policy’, a press release issued by the Sindh Home Ministry said on Wednesday.

The policy, approved earlier this month, will allow dacoits to surrender arms in return for assurances of protection for their families, rehabilitation and livelihood support.

For decades, dozens of dacoit gangs armed with sophisticated weaponry have operated with impunity in northern Sindh as well as southern Punjab. Kidnappings for ransom, extortion rackets that cripple local businesses, brutal killings and looting people on highways have become a daily reality.

According to a press release from the home department, “Around 72 dacoits surrendered under the Sindh Surrender Policy, and laid down more than 200 small-scale and heavy ammunition.”

The weapons include: 62 G3 rifles, 97 submachine guns, 48 double-barreled guns, two RPG 7s, an anti-tank recoilless rifle and a 12.7mm anti-aircraft gun.

The dacoits who surrendered had a cumulative bounty of Rs60 million on their heads, the press release said.

Earlier, at a ceremony held to mark the official launch of the policy, a Rangers sector commander said, “Today, more than 70 dacoits have surrendered themselves to the law, and 209 weapons have been laid down,” according to a separate press release from the home department.

The ceremony was held at the Senior Superintendent of Police’s office in Shikarpur, where Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar was the chief guest.

In attendance at the ceremony were: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Larkana, officers of Sindh Rangers, and other officials. Also present were MPA Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh, Shehryar Mahar, Abid Bhayo, Gul Muhammad Jakhrani, and other leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party, the press release said.

The Rangers official detailed that till now “a total of 282 dacoits had applied for surrender under the policy, out of which 70 requests have been approved”.

Addressing the dacoits at the ceremony, the home minister said, “You have taken a commendable step by surrendering yourselves to the law because it reflects your desire to become law-abiding and peaceful citizens.“

“After serving your sentences, you will once again become part of the peace-loving community of this city and country,” he added.

The minister further directed their fellow dacoits to follow suit so their families living in the riverine areas can receive basic facilities, issuing a warning that: “Surrender yourselves, otherwise we will come for you inside your hideouts, because you are enemies of poor people and their property.”

The minister, in his address, also “appreciated tribal chiefs for their cooperation with the government on the matter”.

Lanjar assured the dacoits that the “Sindh government wants to ensure education and a bright future for the children of those who have surrendered”.

On the matter of the law and order situation in Sindh, IGP Sindh noted that the situation was “gradually improving.”

“Kidnapping for ransom had been a challenge for over 40 years, but it has now almost ended, and areas once filled with dacoits are now completely cleared,” he was quoted as saying.

“A total of 171 dacoits have been killed, and 421 have been captured [and] injured during police operations. This is our greatest success,” he was quoted as saying.

Sindh Surrender Policy

On October 7, the Sindh cabinet okayed a policy to allow dacoit gangs in the riverine areas of the province to lay down their arms and surrender in return for assurances from the government.

Officials told the cabinet members that following successful security operations and extensive negotiations with local communities, many dacoits had expressed willingness to surrender voluntarily.

The main features of the policy include mandatory disarmament, protection of families, rehabilitation and livelihood support and access to education, healthcare and vocational training.

The provincial government would also revive schools, health, veterinary and development projects in the riverine areas to sustain peace and stability.

However, as per the policy, surrender does not mean pardon or immunity, and all surrendering individuals will face the prevailing law of the land.