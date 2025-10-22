KMC to set up EV charging stations across Karachi

KARACHI: Mayor Murtaza Wahab has decided to install electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the city to encourage environmentally friendly transport and reduce carbon emissions, a statement said on Tuesday.

It said Sharea Faisal, Dr Ziauddin Ahmed Road and Stadium Road have been selected as initial sites for the infrastructure.

The KMC will allocate land and utilise its own resources for the project, it added.

The initiative, aimed at reducing carbon emissions and encouraging the use of electric vehicles, was approved during a meeting of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

The mayor directed the relevant departments to begin work without delay and ensure the installation of charging stations along major arteries in the first phase.

Officials said the plan goes beyond the development of charging points, seeking to create a broader shift towards cleaner and more sustainable modes of transport for the city’s population.

“The step aligns with Karachi’s vision for a greener, smarter, and more sustainable future,” the statement quoted Mr Wahab as saying.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025