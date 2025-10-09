Cash prize for U-16 volleyball team

LAHORE: The Punjab Sports Board has awarded a cash prize of Rs 500,000 to Punjab players who were the part of the National Volleyball team, which won Asian Men’s U-16 Championship in Thailand this year.

The cash prizes were given by Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar here on Wednesday.

The Pakistan team had edged out Iran 3-2 in the Asian Men’s U-16 Volleyball Championship final at NakhonPhanom, Thailand to book a berth in FIVB U-17 World Championship scheduled to be organised in Qatar in 2026.

The minister announced that those players would also get Rs70,000 per month for a year as stipend from the Punjab Sports Endowment Fund.

