E-Paper | October 21, 2025

Jannik Sinner skipping Davis Cup Finals to focus on Australian Open preparations

Reuters Published October 21, 2025 Updated October 21, 2025 02:43pm
Italy’s Jannik Sinner in action during his semi final match against Serbia’s Novak Djokovic at the Six Kings Slam at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 16, 2025. — Reuters
Italy’s Jannik Sinner in action during his semi final match against Serbia’s Novak Djokovic at the Six Kings Slam at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 16, 2025. — Reuters

Italy’s Jannik Sinner said it was a difficult decision to miss this year’s Davis Cup Finals on home soil but the world number two felt that he had to prioritise preparations for his Australian Open title defence.

The 24-year-old, who won at Melbourne Park and Wimbledon this year, was instrumental in Italy’s successful Davis Cup defence in 2024 in Spain but said on Monday he was sitting out the Final 8 set to take place in Bologna from November 18-23.

He will be in Turin a week before the Davis Cup to defend his ATP Finals title, where world number one Carlos Alcaraz has also secured his place in the season-ending championship.

“It wasn’t an easy decision, but after Turin, the goal is to get off on the right foot in Australia,” Sinner told Sky Sport Italy.

“It may not seem like it, but a week of preparation during that period can make all the difference.

“We won the Davis Cup in 2023 and 2024, and this time we decided this with my team.”

Next year’s Australian Open, the opening Grand Slam of the season, runs from January 12-26.

Sinner beat Alcaraz to win the lucrative Six Kings Slam exhibition event in Riyadh on Saturday and will next be in action at the Vienna Open, which he won in 2023.

“We are working hard on my serve. I am fortunate to be able to work continuously with the best team possible,” he said.

“I now have some very important tournaments coming up, in Vienna, Paris and Turin.”

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Doha truce
Updated 21 Oct, 2025

Doha truce

There is overwhelming evidence that suggests that terrorist groups indeed have havens in Afghanistan.
Cost of violence
21 Oct, 2025

Cost of violence

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s acknowledgement that Pakistan’s financial stability hinges on curbing...
Dengue returns
21 Oct, 2025

Dengue returns

EVEN floods and ferocious monsoon spells could not compel the authorities to take timely precautions. Dengue has...
Need for safeguards
Updated 20 Oct, 2025

Need for safeguards

ONE of the key manifestations of extremism in Pakistan is the misuse of blasphemy laws. While sacrilege can never be...
Absent transparency
20 Oct, 2025

Absent transparency

THE sale of the loss-making First Women Bank to a large investment company based in the UAE for a modest $14.6m,...
Hunger outbreak
20 Oct, 2025

Hunger outbreak

FEEDING people will be harder than ever as the UN World Food Programme warns of a hunger emergency for nearly 14m...