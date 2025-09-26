E-Paper | September 26, 2025

Sinner eases past Cilic to launch China Open title bid

AFP Published September 26, 2025 Updated September 26, 2025 05:17am
CROATIA’S Marin Cilic hits a return against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their China Open round-of-32 match on Thursday.—AFP
CROATIA’S Marin Cilic hits a return against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their China Open round-of-32 match on Thursday.—AFP

BEIJING: Jannik Sinner beat Croatia’s Marin Cilic 6-2, 6-2 on Thursday to cruise into round two in Beijing on his first showing since losing the US Open final.

Next at the China Open the world number two from Italy faces qualifier Terence Atmane of France.

“We did a lot of work to be back in this position again, so I’m very happy,” Sinner said. “I missed the competition. Of course, you are nervous, you have doubts and it’s normal... but you have to be also excited to go again on court.

“At the moment I feel great physically and mentally, which is the most important.”

The 36-year-old Cilic was looking to snap a winless run stretching back to the Wimbledon last 16.

The two were evenly matched in the first set until the 24-year-old Sinner broke for a 3-2 lead.

The Italian added the next two games without losing a point and closed the set with minimum fuss.

Sinner broke early to take control of the second set for a 2-1 lead and pushed that to 5-1, overpowering the 97th-ranked former US Open champion.

Four-time major champion Sinner secured a routine win when Cilic returned into the net.

“Big respect to him,” Sinner said. “I managed to break him quite early, which then gave me the confidence to continue.”

Sinner has vowed to introduce some unpredictability to his play after losing the New York final — and top ranking — this month to Carlos Alcaraz.

“I don’t think it’s pressure off or on,” Sinner, who won the Australian Open and Wimbledon this year, said of their rankings swap.

“I’m very, very happy with the season I have played, or am playing, because it was remarkable for my side what I did, but also for what Carlos is doing.

“At the moment he deserves to be there, you know, it’s as simple as that. He played more tournaments and he played all tournaments very, very well.”

Sinner is vying for a third straight Beijing final after winning on his China Open debut in 2023, before losing last year’s decider to Alcaraz.

A WTA 1000 event is also taking place in Beijing.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Poverty trap
26 Sep, 2025

Poverty trap

THE new World Bank report, Reclaiming Momentum Towards Prosperity, is a sobering reminder that Pakistan’s current...
Vaccine challenge
26 Sep, 2025

Vaccine challenge

PAKISTAN’S rollout of the world’s first cancer-prevention vaccine has been sobering. A 12-day campaign, ending...
Unnecessary wrangling
26 Sep, 2025

Unnecessary wrangling

KARACHI’S transport woes are well-documented. Pakistan’s biggest city and economic engine has no integrated...
Trumpian tirade
Updated 25 Sep, 2025

Trumpian tirade

It should be shocking that the American leader should turn MAGA talking points critical of "globalist elite" into key arguments of his UN address.
Relief politics
25 Sep, 2025

Relief politics

THE Punjab government has announced a generous-sounding flood relief package: Rs1m for a destroyed house, Rs500,000...
The expendables
25 Sep, 2025

The expendables

IT is disheartening to see how inconsequential some lives are to society. This Monday, four Lahore labourers died...