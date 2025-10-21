Liquor and arms recovery case: Islamabad court issues arrest warrant for Gandapur over persistent no-shows

An Islamabad district and sessions and court on Tuesday issued arrest warrants for former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister and PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur on a 2016 liquor and weapons recovery case over his continued absence from the proceedings.

Senior Civil Judge Mubashir Hassan Chishti presided over the proceedings and directed that Gandapur — who did not show up today — be arrested and presented before the court.

The hearing was adjourned till October 28.

The case dates back to October 30, 2016, when Islamabad police said they had recovered five Kalashnikov rifles, a pistol, six magazines, a bulletproof vest, alcohol and three tear gas shells from then-KP revenue minister Gandapur’s car outside Bani Gala, where the residence of incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan is located.

The incident had taken place against the backdrop of authorities preventing PTI supporters from reaching Bani Gala on Imran’s call to execute a plan to ‘lockdown’ the capital later on November 2.

Gandapur had rejected police claims, saying that two of the five assault rifles found on him were licensed while the others were official weapons provided to his security guards. He had also claimed that the teargas launcher and bottles of liquor were not his and that he had been carrying honey in the liquor bottle.

Subsequently, a case was registered against Gandapur at the capital’s Bhara Kahu police station.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Gandapur in the case multiple times since over his non-appearance, including on October 5, 2024, September 4, 2024, July 19, 2025 and Sept 10, 2025.