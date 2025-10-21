Patriarchal mindset

THIS is with reference to the letter ‘Seriously misplaced sense of gender bias’ (Aug 22). While I agree that femicide mainly occurs due to an inefficient law and order system and the criminal silence of society over most of these killings, the problem does not have its roots in illiteracy. One does not need a degree to develop basic empathy and decency towards women. In fact, Zahir Jaffer, who killed Noor Mukadam, was a licensed therapist from a wealthy background.

The motive of some men to hurt women takes its roots in their childhood. In our largely patriarchal society, boys are taught from day one that men are the providers and the superior gender; and that women should be submissive and better know their place. These poisonous perceptions breed a sense of ego and superiority complex in young boys.

So, when any of these brainwashed men spot a woman doing the very opposite of what they were ‘taught’, their ego is triggered into violence, and they ultimately commit the unforgivable act just to ‘teach’ her a lesson.

As a society, we should not wait for the judicial system to improve enough to stop such killings. We should take the first step ourselves by raising our sons with due humility, teaching them to show respect and consideration towards women around them so that the next generation of men may be able to treat women as equal beings worthy of respect and a life of their own.

Kulsoom Israr

Peshawar

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025