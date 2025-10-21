E-Paper | October 21, 2025

The mirage of skills

IN recent years, the education landscape in Pakistan has shifted dramatically. Universities, once seen as gateways to growth and opportunity, are steadily losing ground to a mushrooming industry of two- and three-year diploma programmes. Walk through Karachi, and you will see banners on every corner promising fast-track diplomas and ‘guaranteed’ jobs.

During a visit to a private institute in my area, I saw classrooms filled with young individuals who had enrolled in graphic design, information technology (IT) and business management diplomas. Many had skipped the university option entirely. I talked to a few of them, and they were unanimous in their perception that degrees take far too long, and jobs are scarce anyway.

Diplomas, on the other hand, are cheaper and faster, they argued. This growing trend raises a troubling question: are diplomas replacing degrees?

The reality is a bit complicated. For students frustrated by unemployment or high tuition fee, diplomas feel like a practical solution. Yet, universities, despite their flaws, provide more than a qualification. They nurture critical thinking, teamwork, communication skills and resilience. These qualities cannot be gained in a classroom focused only on technical shortcuts. A degree is not just a piece of paper; it is an experience that shapes maturity and perspective.

Diplomas certainly have their place. Skill-based training is essential for any economy. But in Pakistan, they are often marketed as alternatives to higher education rather than complements. This creates a dangerous gap. We will soon have a generation armed with certificates, but lacking the broader abilities that most employers, and life itself, demand.

Tabia Khalil
Karachi

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025

