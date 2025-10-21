IHC clears KP CM’s plea regarding meeting with Imran

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday overruled objections raised by the registrar’s office to a petition filed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi for a meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail, while separate anti-terrorism courts issued non-bailable arrest warrants for several PTI leaders, including Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir of the IHC heard the petition, with Advocate Ali Bukhari appearing on behalf of the KP chief minister. The plea, filed through Advocate General Shah Faisal, sought the court’s direction to the jail authorities to allow a meeting between the PTI founder and the provincial chief executive to discuss matters concerning governance and the formation of the new cabinet.

Earlier, the registrar’s office had raised objections, noting that similar petitions had been decided earlier and that a prescribed procedure existed for seeking such meetings. However, Advocate Bukhari argued that the petition carried “fresh legal grounds”, as the provincial cabinet had yet to be formed and consultation with the PTI founder was necessary for administrative decision-making.

After hearing arguments, Justice Arbab Tahir dismissed the objections and issued notices to the Secretary Home, Inspector General of Police, and Superintendent Adiala Jail, directing them to submit responses by October 23. The petition maintained that despite prior requests made to the federal interior ministry and Punjab home department, no permission had been granted for the meeting, which the KP government described as “legally and ethically necessary” for governance.

Separate warrants out for Aleema Khan, Omar Ayub, Zain Qureshi, Zartaj Gul

Arrest warrants

Meanwhile, in Rawalpindi, ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah once again issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, in connection with the November 26, 2024, protests. The warrant was reissued due to her continued absence from proceedings in a case registered at the Sadiqabad Police Station.

The court directed Superintendent of Police (Rawal Division) Muhammad Saad to arrest and produce Aleema Khan before the court on Oct 22. It also ordered the confiscation of her surety bond and the verification of property documents submitted by her guarantor.

Ms Khan, along with her sister Uzma Khan and several PTI supporters, had previously been arrested during demonstrations at D-Chowk last year but was later released on bail.

In a separate development, ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra in Islamabad issued non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI leaders Omar Ayub, Zain Qureshi, Zartaj Gul and Advocate Ali Bukhari in cases related to alleged unrest and violations of law during a PTI rally held at Sangjani.

During the hearing, the ATC directed the concerned police authorities to arrest the accused and produce them before the court on October 23.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025