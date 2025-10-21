Sahiwal Central Jail: Skill development initiatives transforming inmates’ lives

SAHIWAL: Behind the imposing walls of the Sahiwal Central Jail -- Punjab’s largest central jail, established in 1873 during the colonial era at Sahiwal, then called Montgomery — a quiet revolution is underway.

This transformation is redefining incarceration as a journey of rehabilitation, skill development and personal renewal. Among the stories of change, the journey of an inmate, Yousaf (45), a resident of Okara, stands out as a testament to the impact of the structural reforms introduced by the Punjab Prisons Department.

Convicted in rape case under Sections 365 and 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code, he was sentenced to 25 years of life imprisonment following a lengthy trial. He has been in the prison, first as an undertrial and later as a convict, since 2019. For many, such a sentence signals the end of hope—but for Yousaf, it marked the beginning of a new chapter after his conviction.

In the jail, he first enrolled himself in a two-month motorcycle mechanic training course, designed to equip inmates with modern mechanical repair skills. Immersed in the intricacies of engine systems and fault diagnostics, Yousaf discovered a passion for learning. Encouraged by his progress, he pursued further training in welding mechanics. Later, he joined the carpet weaving programme, learning discipline, patience and creativity.

Today, Yousaf holds multiple professional skills—each one a stepping stone toward honourable reintegration into society. These skills not only offer financial benefits but also contribute to sentence remission, making rehabilitation both practical and transformative. His journey reflects the evolving vision of the Punjab Prisons Department, which has embraced a progressive model of incarceration.

Prisons DIG Kamran Anjum told Dawn that the department has launched a series of technical, vocational and non-vocational training programmes with proper certification aimed at the moral, social and economic empowerment of inmates. “We are reshaping the concept of imprisonment — from punitive isolation to meaningful correction,” the DIG says.

He says that these structural initiatives are rooted in the belief that learning should be an opportunity for self-improvement. The programmes foster dignity, discipline and hope, while imparting marketable skills, he adds.

Jail Superintendent Naveed Ashraf says around 1,500 inmates, 60 percent of whom are under trial, are housed in the prison. More than 500 inmates — both male and female — are actively engaged in over seven vocational and rehabilitation programmes launched in 2017.

Deputy Superintendent (development) Ali Afraz says the jail offers 3–6 months hands-on training courses in welding, motorcycle and tractor mechanics, machine embroidery and beautician training, all approved and certified by Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) and the Punjab Vocational Training Council (PVTC).

He says the inmates does practical work in garment stitching units, tuff tile manufacturing unit, AC/refrigerator and LED repair classes, besides carpet weaving and blanket production. The blanket manufacturing unit supplies winter blankets to the inmates in 44 prisons across Punjab, he adds. He says that carpet products are centrally sold at the IG Punjab office in Lahore, where people can purchase these at market rates.

He says that the inmates not only learn skills, they also earn daily and monthly wages. An inmate working in the stitching unit receives Rs60 per shirt, credited directly to his/her accounts. Raw materials for stitching are provided through donations from the Sahiwal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), he adds.

Mr Afraz says that the tuff tiles made by inmates are used for repair of jail pavements and pathways. Many inmates are also employed in construction work leased out inside the prison, earning Rs900 per day under labour laws, he says.

Sources say that the inmates have been taken as labourers in more than Rs320 million development projects running inside the prison, including kitchen and laundry building,

women barrack and construction of different sheds, from 2023 to 2025. Additionally, they say, vegetables grown on nine acres of prison land are used to support the jail kitchen.

The jail administration has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the SCCI to support the stitching unit, and is in the process of formalising more partnerships to offer recognised vocational certifications.

Yousaf’s story is a living example of the prisons department’s rehabilitation vision. Upon release, he will carry with him not just a criminal record, but a renewed identity as a skilled worker, promising a productive future.

“The civil society and professional organisations must also come forward to support these initiatives, offering a meaningful path to those seeking to leave their criminal past behind and become responsible, contributing citizens again,” says Mr Anjum.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025