‘Pelting police with stones’ 10 TLP men remanded in custody in two cases

SAHIWAL: An anti-terrorism court on Monday granted a five-day physical remand of 10 workers of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), booked in two separate cases registered at Arifwala and Chichawatni, for allegedly pelting police and other law enforcement personnel with stones on Oct 13, 2025, during protests.

The cases were registered by Arifwala city and Chichawatni Saddar police on Oct 13. The TLP activists remanded in custody include Syed Ahmed Ali, Shahid Islam, Inayat Ali, and Sulman Azam of Arifwala and Ashfaq, Qasir Abbas, Shahzad Mazhar and Rizwan of Chichawatni.

The next hearings of the cases are scheduled for Oct 23 and 25, respectively.

TLP Emir Saad Rizvi was also named in the FIR No 2101, registered on Oct 13 under sections 341, 109, 324, 506, 188, 186, 353, 149, 148 of the Pakistan Penal Code, Section 16 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO), and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 by Arifwala city police.

The complaints were lodged by Sub-Inspector Ali Bahadur of Arifwala city police and SI Muhammad Afzal of Chichawatni Saddar police.

SACKED: Sahiwal Teaching Hospital (STH) newly-appointed Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Zulfikar terminated the services of a data entry operator on charges of willful absence, poor performance and misconduct.

According to sources, the sacked official, Salahuddin, was appointed by the ex-MS Nisar Ahmed Saadi, who himself is facing a probe into Rs90 million alleged corruption in the emergency local purchase of medicine at the STH.

They say that Dr Saadi was given a three-months additional charge of the MS office, but he got his charge extended thrice and kept occupying the post for nine months.

The sources say that Salahuddin had already been sacked from Rescue 1122 over inefficiency and misconduct, besides facing harassment charges while working as a dispenser at the STH. However, he was again appointed as a data entry operator by the former MS, Dr Saadi.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025