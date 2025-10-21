1,000kg unsafe meat seized

RAWALPINDI: The Punjab Food Authority raided an illegal slaughterhouse on Monday on Jamia Masjid Road and seized 1,000 kg of unsafe meat and arrested a person.

Punjab Food Authority team raided an illegal slaughterhouse on Jamia Masjid Road on a complaint that sick animals were being slaughtered there. The authority team seized 1,000 kg of meat and detained a suspect.

The veterinary doctor examined the meat on the spot and declared it extremely unsafe for human consumption. According to the spokesperson, a crackdown is underway against illegal slaughterhouses across the province.

The police have arrested a person from the illegal slaughterhouse on the spot. The spokesperson said that animals can be slaughtered only in approved slaughterhouses. Illegal slaughterhouses are made to slaughter sick animals. Citizens should contact the helpline 1223 in case of any complaint.

