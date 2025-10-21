E-Paper | October 21, 2025

Pakistan-China dialogue highlights shared vision for modernisation, inclusive global governance

Iftikhar A. Khan Published October 21, 2025 Updated October 21, 2025 06:58am

ISLAMABAD: Scholars, diplomats and policymakers from China and Pakistan have called for deeper cooperation in modernisation, knowledge exchange and global governance with a seniorChinese diplomat reaffirming Beijing’s unwavering support for Pakistan’s economic progress.

China-Pakistan Think Tank Dialogue 2025 was jointly organised by the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies (ACCWS) and the Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies (IPDS) under the theme ‘Modernisation through Partnership: China and Pakistan in Global Governance’.

Editor-in-Chief of the China International Communications Group (CICG) Gao Anming announced the establishment of a joint research centre between CICG, ACCWS and IPDS to strengthen academic cooperation and policy dialogue between the two countries.

He emphasised the importance of collaboration among think-tanks and media to promote understanding and mutual learning.

IPDS President Dr Farhat Asif highlighted the institute’s collaboration through its centre for BRI and China Studies and various research and studies that have been conducted as a result of the collaboration.

In his special address, Deputy Head of Mission at the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan Shi Yuanqiang said the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) represented the most tangible expression of the two countries’ modernisation partnership. He reaffirmed Beijing’s support for Pakistan’s economic growth and counter-terrorism initiatives.

Former ambassador Sardar Masood Khan, who has represented Pakistan in China, the United States and the United Nations, described China’s development model as a “stabilising and inclusive approach” and underscored the need for sustained intellectual cooperation between the two nations.

ACCWS Vice PresidentFan Daqi presented findings from a recent survey on perceptions of Chinese modernisation across five Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states, including Pakistan. The study was conducted jointly by ACCWS and IPDS.

During the expert session discussion, academics and policymakers shared their views on how modernisation had made a significant impact and laid an important foundation for an inclusive China-Pakistan partnership.

Secretary General of the International Parliamentarians Congress Senator Sitara Ayaz proposed the creation of a Parliamentary Forum on China-Pakistan Modernisation to ensure continuity in bilateral cooperation.

Executive Director General at the External Publicity Wing, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Raisa Adil said: “China has been not only a partner in investment but also a partner in imagination”. She called for CPEC’s next phase to focus on cultural and intellectual exchanges.

Chairperson of the Resilient Women Network Asiya Nasir highlighted women empowerment as vital to modernisation efforts, while Dr Tarak Waheed of SZABIST stressed the need for cross-border collaboration in education and research.

Former FPCCI chairman Raja Amer Iqbal urged greater private-sector innovation to bridge Pakistan’s technological gap, and Prof Dr Mohammad Munir of Muslim Youth University noted that China’s gradual and inclusive modernisation model offered lessons for other developing nations.

Chairperson of the Pakistan Academy of Letters Dr Najeeba Arif said China’s success lay in harmonising tradition with progress, an approach resonating strongly with Pakistan’s own development vision.

The dialogue developed a consensus that the China-Pakistan partnership, grounded in shared modernisation goals and intellectual cooperation, remained central to promoting regional stability and inclusive development.

Participants included diplomats, scholars, media professionals, faculty members, and representatives from business and civil society.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025

