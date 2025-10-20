Rawalpindi ATC again issues non-bailable warrant for Aleema Khan in Nov 26 protest case

An anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi on Monday again issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khanum, in a case pertaining to the November 26, 2024 protests by the PTI.

The warrant was reissued due to Aleema’s continued absence from case proceedings.

On November 26 last year, more than 10,000 PTI supporters surged into the federal capital, defying a ban on public gatherings and a lockdown to skirmish with 20,000 security forces enlisted to turn them back. As the demonstrators inched towards the heavily barricaded D-Chowk, the police and security troops employed intense teargas shelling to disperse them.

Earlier this month, the ATC had issued a bailable arrest warrant for Aleema over non-appearance in the court in the same case, registered at Sadiqabad Police Station, adjourning the hearing to October 11. Later, on Oct 14, the court issued a non-bailable warrant due to her continued absence, noting that she had now failed to appear twice.

During today’s hearing, presided over by ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah, the court once again issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for the PTI founder’s sister, as she did not appear in court.

The judge directed Superintendent of Police Rawal Division Muhammad Saad to arrest the accused and present her before the court on Oct 22 (Wednesday).

The court also issued arrest warrants for Aleema’s guarantor, along with a show-cause and ordered the confiscation of the surety bond.

The Rawalpindi ATC also ordered that the property documents filed by the guarantor be sent to deputy commissioner Rawalpindi for verification.

Earlier in September, the Rawalpindi police booked Aleema, party lawyer Naeem Panjutha and 40 other PTI-linked activists for alleged violence against a journalist outside Adiala Jail.

In Oct last year, Aleema, her sister Uzma, and other PTI supporters were arrested from Islamabad’s D-Chowk for clashing with the police and violating Section 144, a legal provision that restricts gatherings of four or more people in an area to prevent public disorder or unrest. A few days later, they were released from the Jhelum District Jail after a judge granted them bail.

Islamabad ATC issues warrants for PTI leaders

Separately, an Islamabad ATC issued non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI leaders Omar Ayub, Zain Qureshi, Zartaj Gul, and Ali Bukhari in relation to PTI’s Sangjani rally, held in Sept 2024, it emerged on Monday.

On Sept 8, 2024, clashes took place between PTI leaders and the Islamabad police as party supporters rallied on the outskirts of the city, demanding the “immediate release” of ex-premier Imran Khan and criticising the government for marginalising the party. Following that, at least 10 PTI MNAs were arrested.

Earlier this month, the court had issued bailable arrest warrants for PTI leaders Omar Ayub, Zartaj Gul and central information secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram in the case.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra presided over the hearing today in which the court ordered that the PTI leaders, including Omar Ayub, Zain Qureshi, Zartaj Gul, and Ali Bukhari, be arrested and produced before the court.

PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat appeared on behalf of the accused, and filed an application for the transfer of the case, over which the court has sought arguments.

Judge Sipra adjourned the hearing till Oct 23.