President, PM extend greetings to Hindu community on Diwali, reiterate commitment to minority rights

Dawn.com Published October 20, 2025 Updated October 20, 2025 11:12am
A vendor prepares a flower garland ahead of the Diwali celebrations, the Hindu festival of lights, at KR Market in Bengaluru, India on October 19, 2025. — AFP
A vendor prepares a flower garland ahead of the Diwali celebrations, the Hindu festival of lights, at KR Market in Bengaluru, India on October 19, 2025. — AFP

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif both extended greetings to the Hindu community in Pakistan to mark Diwali on Monday and reiterated their commitment to minority rights.

Diwali is a colourful festival involving lighting candles, worship, celebrations and prayers. It is celebrated to mark the day when Lord Rama returned home after his 14-year exile. It is a five-day festival and during this time, houses are cleaned and windows are opened to welcome Lakshmi, goddess of wealth.

According to Radio Pakistan, the president said that the festival of Diwali “reminds us of the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil”.

He noted that the Constitution of Pakistan guaranteed equal rights and complete freedom of religion to all citizens.

“Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah envisioned a Pakistan where minorities would enjoy equal rights and opportunities,” he added. Zardari also lauded the services of Hindu community in education, commerce, and public service.

In his message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended his “heartfelt greetings” to the Hindu community in Pakistan and around the world, wishing them a happy Diwali.

“As homes and hearts are illuminated with the light of Diwali, may this festival dispel darkness, foster harmony, and guide us all toward a future of peace, compassion, and shared prosperity,” he said in a post on social media platform X.

“The spirit of Diwali that embodies light over darkness, good over evil, and hope over despair inspires our collective resolve to overcome the challenges confronting our societies, from intolerance to inequality.”

He called on people to work together to ensure that all citizens could live in peace and contribute to progress, regardless of their faith or background.

