E-Paper | October 20, 2025

Govt urged to focus on rebuilding flood-devastated farmlands

Ikram Junaidi Published October 20, 2025 Updated October 20, 2025 08:21am
Farmers transport a heap of crops on a buffalo cart after heavy rainfall in the flood-affected area of Punjab’s Kasur district on August 24, 2025. — AFP/File
Farmers transport a heap of crops on a buffalo cart after heavy rainfall in the flood-affected area of Punjab’s Kasur district on August 24, 2025. — AFP/File

• PTI farmers’ wing says growers have no access to inputs for Rabi season, term govt relief ‘insufficient and disappointing’
• Calls for ‘National Agriculture Restoration Policy’

ISLAMABAD: The PTI’s Kisaan Wing (PTI-KW) has urged the federal and provincial governments to prioritise the restoration of agriculture sector, which suffered large-scale devastation due to the recent floods across the country, calling for the immediate formulation of a ‘National Agriculture Restoration Policy’.

This demand was made through a unanimous resolution passed at the PTI-KW meeting held on Sunday. The meeting was chaired by PTI-KW Organiser and MNA Sheikh Waqqas Akram, and attended by Central Information Secretary Khalid Nawaz Sadhraich, PTI Kisan Wing Punjab President Major (R) Ghulam Sarwar, General Secretary Muhammad Ijaz Shafi, MNA Khurram Shahzad Virk and a number of office bearers from various farmers’ organisations.

Briefing the media after the meeting, PTI-KW spokesperson Khalid Nawaz Sadhraich expressed deep concerns over the authorities’ handling of the post-flood situation. He said the recent floods caused a large-scale destruction across the country, resulting in estimated losses exceeding Rs822 billion. “The federal government’s preliminary flood damage assessment report admitted this loss, but the actual losses could be even higher as a detailed post-disaster assessment is still underway”, he added.

Mr Sadhraich said the meeting expressed dissatisfaction over the government’s post-flood relief and rehabilitation measures, terming them “highly disappointing” for the affected people, particularly farmers. He noted the initial estimates put the losses in agriculture sector alone at around Rs430 billion, excluding livestock and damage to the canal system.

“With the Rabi season fast approaching, helpless farmers have no access to basic inputs for sowing their crops, while they are being offered a mere Rs20,000 to Rs25,000 as compensation against losses worth millions,” he said.

The meeting emphasised the urgent need for rebuilding the destroyed agricultural infrastructure and called on the government to give the matter top priority. It also stressed the immediate formulation of a National Agriculture Restoration Policy and the creation of a committee comprising senior government officials and farmers’ representatives to rebuild the country’s agricultural economy, Mr Sadhraich concluded.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

From SAR to MENAAP

From SAR to MENAAP

Shazia Rafi
In repositioning its Pakistan lending programme, the World Bank must ensure that projects aimed at mitigating the climate

Editorial

Need for safeguards
Updated 20 Oct, 2025

Need for safeguards

ONE of the key manifestations of extremism in Pakistan is the misuse of blasphemy laws. While sacrilege can never be...
Absent transparency
20 Oct, 2025

Absent transparency

THE sale of the loss-making First Women Bank to a large investment company based in the UAE for a modest $14.6m,...
Hunger outbreak
20 Oct, 2025

Hunger outbreak

FEEDING people will be harder than ever as the UN World Food Programme warns of a hunger emergency for nearly 14m...
Measured response
Updated 19 Oct, 2025

Measured response

Dignity in repatriation cannot exist without humanity in intent.
Eradication in peril
19 Oct, 2025

Eradication in peril

PAKISTAN’S anti-polio campaign has once more been marred by bloodshed. Over the past week alone, three security...
Unfair vanity
19 Oct, 2025

Unfair vanity

OUR social prejudices equate beauty with fairness, although skin-lightening products are the darkest side of the...