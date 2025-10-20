E-Paper | October 20, 2025

Two held for selling dead chicken meat

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 20, 2025 Updated October 20, 2025 05:11am

KARACHI: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two suspects for their alleged involvement in selling the meat of dead chickens in the Moosa Colony area.

Acting on a tip-off, the police carried out a raid near Railway Crossing and apprehended two suspects namely Anwar Idris alias Ali Bengali and Kamal Manan, according to the SSP-Central Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqi.

He added that police had received secret information that the suspects were selling dead chicken meat. During the action, 80kg meat of dead chickens were also seized from their custody.

The officer described those dead chickens as injurious to human health. The Sindh Food Control Authority officials were also called on the occasion.

The Gulberg police have registered an FIR (503/2025) against the arrested suspects under Secti­ons 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life:), 273 (sale of noxious food or drink) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Two ‘TTP men’ held

Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two suspected militants, said to be linked with an outlawed group, in wounded condition after an alleged encounter on the city outskirts.

SSP Amjad Shaikh identified the suspects as Khalid and Adil and claimed that they belonged to the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), according to a police statement.

Two pistols and a motorcycle were recovered from their custody.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025

